“It’s Not About Racing”: Max Verstappen Yet Again Launches Scathing Attack on F1 Sprint Races

April 1, 2023: MAX VERSTAPPEN during the Post Qualifying press conference at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix on April 01, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia

Formula 1, with the introduction of sprint races, has been excited about its expansion in the calendar. However, current world champion Max Verstappen isn’t happy with its growth in the sport.

Initially, when introduced, only three Grands Prix were obligated to organize them. But in 2023, six circuits have been selected to organize the added race.

With its inclusion, the F1’s management wants to add entertainment for the fans on all three days of the weekend. Therefore, the compressed race will only spread across the venues over the coming years.

🗣️ | 🇦🇺 Max not in favour of cutting down the time of practice sessions: “I’m not a fan of sprint weekends and I’m not a fan of how many races we do these days. I’m also not a fan of changing the whole format.” pic.twitter.com/WKcI6HRcGC — RBR News 🇳🇱🇲🇽 (@redbulletin) March 30, 2023

Max Verstappen launches scathing attack at F1’s idea

The Dutch race driver, since the beginning, hasn’t favored the minimalized version of the main race that determines the grid positions for Sunday. He thinks it only forces drivers to survive and not race.

“It’s not worth it for me anyway. I’m not enjoying that. And for me, a Sprint race is all about surviving. It’s not about racing,” said Verstappen. “For me, when you have a quick car, there’s nothing to risk.”

He argues even if F1 wants to change the format, sprint races aren’t the way to go. According to him, it’s contrary to F1’s DNA and is only ruining the experience for him.

Get the cars closer

Verstappen is comfortably ahead of every team on the grid with his majestic RB19. But he isn’t happy seeing such a one-sided affair in the sport. He advises the bosses to get the competition closer instead of finding ways to add fun.

He argues that it would be extraordinary if six or seven teams get to the level of fighting for the wins. He thinks that scenario would add more fun to the sport and spice up every Grand Prix weekend.

Though, it’s not like F1 hasn’t tried that. New regulations are introduced every few years to enhance grid competition. Alas, some team or the other manages to find the way around it and usually ends up making it a one-horse race.

Very happy with my Quali and to be on Pole here in Melbourne! Looking forward to tomorrow’s race @redbullracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/1NeVSsLwbd — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 1, 2023

In this millennium hardly, there has been a scenario when more than two teams are going for a title. Despite the cost cap, Red Bull seems to take the championship by storm.