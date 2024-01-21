Even Max Verstappen’s Contemporary Can’t Help But Put Him On a Pedestal

Moto GP icon Marc Marquez recently showered praise on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen following an incredible season by the Dutchman. Verstappen featured in all but one podium in 2023, registering one of the most dominant performances in the history of F1. Addressing the same, Marquez needed only three words to best describe the three-time reigning F1 world champion, with the last of them putting the 26-year-old above everyone else, as reported in an update on X by RBR News.

The first of the three words was “ambitious,” which is something Marquez likes in Verstappen. Next was “talented,” and then came “killer.” Talking about the killer instinct that the Dutchman carries with him, Marquez claimed it was necessary if one wants to be successful in their sport.

“You must be a killer in a sport if you want to be the best”, said Marquez.

Marquez also praised Verstappen’s ability to manage pressure, which is a crucial aspect of F1. Describing it further, the Spaniard said that while a lot of the F1 drivers are talented and perform well in tests, Verstappen’s ability to manage the pressure on race days, when expectations are at their highest, is something the 26-year-old does very well.

Marc Marquez and Max Verstappen might well be two peas in a pod

While riding on vehicles powered by a Honda engine was always the first uniting factor between the two champions, achieving success early on in their careers is another. The Spanish racer picked up his first MotoGP championship at the age of 20 years and 63 days, becoming the sport’s youngest-ever champion.

Meanwhile, Verstappen, who also started driving in F1 very early in his career, was only 24 years and 73 days old when he picked up his first drivers’ title in F1 while driving for Red Bull.

Marquez previously also praised Verstappen’s killer instinct, which, according to the 30-year-old, is something they have in common. “To win, to be successful at all, or to be a hero, you also have to be a killer.”

He added how one wins doesn’t matter as long as they get the job done. He reiterated how they share the same mentality in their approach to winning races before admitting to liking his Honda-powered contemporary “a lot.”