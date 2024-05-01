New York Giants QB Rumors: Drew Lock’s Friends Reveal Daniel Jones’ Dark Future

Daniel Jones might never play under the lights at MetLife Stadium as a Giant ever again. According to rumors floating around X, Drew Lock looks to be the future starter for New York. Wesley Steinberg, an Insider for the Giants, revealed Drew Lock’s casual conversation with his friends.

Advertisement

As per the reporter, Lock has informed his friends the starting job for the Giants is all but his. As per the report, the front office will not let Jones see the field in 2024-25 season. Despite paying him a massive contract, New York might be planning to walk out of the Daniel Jones era.

Although, few hours before this rumor came about, a picture was shared from another Giants insider:

Thus, there is still a lot of ambiguity as to which direction GM Joe Schoen and President John Mara are planning to take. Some fans were hoping that Giants would make a move for a quarterback in the draft. Seeing how that is a big worry for them it would’ve made sense to give it a shot in this QB-dominated lot. Instead, the Giants picked up Malik Nabers. Definitely a future changing pick but won’t change their fortunes like Bears, Patriots or the Commanders might.

Even Marvin Harrison Jr teaming up with Kyler Murray could be a pivotal moment for the franchise. But for Giants, this is saving up for the future. Not necessarily for winning this season. And maybe the patiently strategy will work in the long run but it seems at least betting on Daniel Jones did not result in a success.

And they might be moving in another direction with Drew Lock and Malik Nabers teaming up. They’ve taken tight end Theo Johnson and Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr as well to bolster the offense. Although will this be an offense that Jones gets to play with? Only time will tell.

NFL World Reacts to Daniels Jones’ Benching Rumors

Daniel Jones still has some defenders on the internet. Fans haven to given up hope. And they still see the talent that Giants saw when they drafted him 6th overall in 2019. But some have started doubting the former Duke QB:

Other think that Nabers doesn’t like Jones and this might become an issue going into the future:

Others are aggressively pushing aside any kind of ramrod or chatter owing to the massive bag that Jones just received from the Giants. Here are some of the Daniel Jones fans:

All in all, ever since drafting him in 2019, the Giants have not been able to comfortably put a full stop to the QB conversation. It is an ongoing issue that pops up every off season. Imagine, even in an off season where everyone knows the Giants will be betting for another year on Jones, Drew Lock suddenly comes out as a contender. It won’t be surprising then, if these rumors come true.