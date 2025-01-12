mobile app bar

Even Toro Rosso Co-owner Wanted Mercedes to Sign Max Verstappen: “One Day I Said to Niki Lauda…”

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Verstappen (L) and Niki Lauda (R)

Max Verstappen (L) and Niki Lauda (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Crash Media Group and IMAGO / HochZwei

A young Max Verstappen was already making several waves in the F1 paddock in 2014, the year he made his Grand Prix weekend debut in an FP1 session in Japan. Red Bull and Mercedes were tussling for his signature, with multiple options on the table for the Dutchman. But before those teams got even a whiff of Verstappen’s full potential, former Toro Rosso co-owner Gerhard Berger had already endorsed his credentials.

Berger, a 10-time race winner in F1, recalled talking to Niki Lauda, who was the non-executive director at Mercedes. Berger told him that Verstappen was an extraordinary talent that the Silver Arrows should look to sign.

“One day I said to Niki Lauda: you have to take Max Verstappen,” he said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. “Niki, who was already an advisor at Mercedes at the time, called Toto Wolff on the spot. ‘We absolutely have to make sure we get Verstappen.” 

Wolff, however, was not convinced, and understandably so. He had two World Champions — Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg — on the team which is why his response was a bit mellow, Berger revealed.

The Mercedes Team Principal also trusted his own talent pool and pipeline, which included Valtteri Bottas, who ultimately succeeded Rosberg in 2017. While Bottas did a decent job, matching Berger’s win tally and helping Mercedes win eight titles in a row, Wolff ultimately became regretful about passing out on the opportunity to sign Verstappen.

Toro Rosso signed him in the end, which is where Verstappen’s relationship with Red Bull, its parent team, began. It was Lauda’s compatriot Helmut Marko who placed full faith in him and promoted him to F1 at the age of just 17 in 2015, despite him not having any F2 experience under his belt.

Wolff is undoing his mistakes about Verstappen

Fast forward to 2024 and the Mercedes team boss is not willing to lose out on any other potential generational talent. That’s why he was adamant about giving Kimi Antonelli the chance to compete at the highest level at just 18.

When Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari was confirmed in 2024 February, Wolff took a few months, but then revealed Antonelli as his new driver and began his grooming process for a promotion to the promised land.

He even dubbed Antonelli the ‘next Verstappen,’ a prophecy that has yet to materialize. The 18-year-old will be starting his rookie F1 season in 2025, stepping into Hamilton’s seat, and will be under immense pressure to fill the seven-time world champion’s shoes.

With Mercedes aiming to return to championship contention, Antonelli won’t be given any slack when it comes to performance expectations. Given the Italian’s relative lack of racing experience, it will be intriguing to see how he handles the pressure at the highest level of motorsport.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1200 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these