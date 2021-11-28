“Every dollar is worth it for the teams”– How many millions will McLaren and AlphaTauri lose after failing in achieving targets?

Both McLaren and AlphaTauri could face a multi-million euros loss if they finished the current championship season below fourth place.

As the championship nears its end, all eyes are on the thrilling battle between the top title contenders, Mercedes and Red Bull. However, there are also plenty of fighting in the remainder of the constructors’ championship.

While Scuderia Ferrari seems to be winning from McLaren, Alpine is vying fourth place ahead of AlphaTauri. McLaren was firm at the beginning of the championship despite Daniel Ricciardo’s disappointing performance in the first half of the season.

Very sneaky, @DanielRicciardo! 👀 He first visited the McLaren Technology Centre in 2015, here’s why… @PartyCasino — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Lando Norris performed well while also being able to slot in between Hamilton and Verstappen. He gained his team[McLaren] a lot of points, but it still stands behind Ferrari.

It could be partially because the Italian team changed the engine that gave them a better pace. Ferrari performed exceptionally well in the autumn and was consistently ahead of McLaren in recent races.

It ensured that the team stayed ahead. Ferrari is currently 40 points ahead of McLaren in the competition. With two races to go, McLaren will find it very difficult to come alongside its competitors.

Also Read: Four-time world champion surprised by the struggling Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren

Alpine and AlphaTauri battle for fourth

AlphaTauri hoped to gain from Pierre Gasly, who gave a good performance during the free practices. Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda was not having a solid season and missed out on a colossal profit for the team.

On the other hand, Alpine rose to gain a 25 point lead over the Italian team when Fernando Alonso got on the podium at the Qatar GP.

In the end, it can be a painful conclusion, especially for McLaren, if the team doesn’t secure the fourth position. The difference between third and fourth place can be as much as 50 million dollars, almost 45 million euros.

At AlphaTauri, however, that amount is a lot less. It is said that the difference is only a few million euros. Nevertheless, every dollar is worth it for the teams.

Also Read: Throwback to when Michael Schumacher came across his lookalike and Hollywood superstar