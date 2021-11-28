F1

“I was expecting him to be much better”: Four-time world champion surprised by the struggling Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren

"I was expecting him to be much better": Four-time world champion surprised by the struggling Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren
A.Dyes

Previous Article
"Rocky was preparing for an entry into F1"– Throwback to when Michael Schumacher came across his lookalike and Hollywood superstar
Next Article
"Hakeem Olajuwon is 2 people": Isiah Thomas detailed the Rockets legend's scouting report as described by Pistons coaching staff during his playing days
F1 Latest News
"I was expecting him to be much better": Four-time world champion surprised by the struggling Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren
“I was expecting him to be much better”: Four-time world champion surprised by the struggling Daniel Ricciardo in McLaren

Four-time world champion Alain Prost was admittedly taken by surprise by the struggles Daniel Ricciardo…