“Every Team Needs a Hero”: Nico Rosberg Bashes Mercedes for Not Focusing On Lewis Hamilton in His Last Race

The Abu Dhabi GP weekend is set to mark the end of an era, with it being Lewis Hamilton’s final outing in Mercedes colors. The Silver Arrows have planned a farewell for him, as would be expected of them. However, their narcissistic approach has raised several eyebrows, including Nico Rosberg’s.

Mercedes’ campaign for Abu Dhabi centered around the phrase ‘every dream needs a team’, a message which subtly suggests that Hamilton could not have won six World Championships without them. Rosberg, however, wanted things to be more ‘Hamilton-centric’.

“I would’ve preferred reading like ‘every team needs a hero’ or something ’cause we’re kinda celebrating Lewis here,” the 2016 World Champion said. Hamilton has achieved unparalleled success with the Brackley-based squad since joining in 2013.

Nico Rosberg talks about Mercedes’ campaign, says the weekend should be about Lewis Hamilton: “‘Every dream needs a team,’ I would’ve preferred reading like ‘every team needs a hero’ or something cause we’re kinda celebrating Lewis here.” pic.twitter.com/yVIInq4zz9 — deni (@fiagirly) December 7, 2024

But it wasn’t just Hamilton who bore the fruits of the team’s labor. Without the Briton’s star presence and on-track achievements, Mercedes would not be the team it is today, and Team Principal Toto Wolff does realize that.

However, Wolff likely chose to focus on Mercedes’ future rather than dwell on its past. This explains why the message in Abu Dhabi centered more on the team than on Hamilton—though one could argue it should have been the other way around.

What to expect from Hamilton’s finale

The least Mercedes could do for Hamilton this weekend is provide a strong car. Hamilton’s 2024 season has been extremely difficult, marred by an inconsistent W15, which on its bad days made the 39-year-old feel like he had driven the ‘worst car ever’. Still, Hamilton managed to win two races this season (in Britain and Belgium).

Till now, the signs are good. In the three practice sessions ahead of Qualifying, the W15 has looked to be in contention for the top three, with Hamilton finishing P3, P5, and P3 in FP1, FP2, and FP3 respectively.

At times, Hamilton has sounded exasperated with Mercedes this season. He looked like he had given up. However, ahead of cutting ties with the team that has supported him for over 20 years, he would be hoping for one final dance.