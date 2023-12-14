“Every Tuesday”: Carlos Sainz Reveals His Favorite Past-Time at Maranello

Carlos Sainz often showcases his love for soccer in interviews and the F1 paddock. His off-time activities take things up a notch as the Spaniard recently revealed that he organizes soccer matches with his mechanics whenever he is in Maranello.

Advertisement

In an interview with Ferrari’s sponsor Santander, as seen on X (formerly Twitter), Sainz revealed, “When I arrive in Maranello, I often like to organize a football (soccer) match every Tuesday with all the mechanics. We play a 7-a-side football (soccer) match. I don’t know, all the time I’m inventing.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/itsme_ari_hi/status/1735099779808419900?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Soccer can be termed as Sainz’s favorite past-time at Maranello. Besides that, the Ferrari driver is unsurprisingly a huge Real Madrid fan since he hails from the same city. His father Carlos Sainz Sr., is also a Madridista and also became an honorary member of Los Blancos in 2021.

Sainz along with other drivers often throw the ball around in the paddock during their free time. Drivers have often been seen playing soccer when they are out of their roaring F1 machinery.

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, et al. showcasing soccer fever

Earlier in 2023, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and many other drivers were involved in a charity soccer game in Monaco. It also featured Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso who is a fellow Madrid fan besides Sainz.

Unfortunately, Sainz had an injury during the game and had to put heavy strapping on his thigh. He was in pain, yet it didn’t affect his fitness by much for the upcoming Monaco race weekend.

Meanwhile, Leclerc couldn’t score a goal and later also faceplanted himself, creating an embarrassing moment for the Monegasque. Sainz’s fandom for Real Madrid was also evident when he refused to sign a Barcelona jersey of a fan.

Advertisement

Back in 2022, the Spaniard told a fan while he was in his car, “No I’m not signing this [the FC Barca jersey]”. The fan exclaimed in reply, “Forca Barca” as the Ferrari man drove off.

Ferrari drivers playing soccer with their mechanics is not a new thing. Michael Schumacher also used to play some soccer with his mechanics back in the day. The seven-time champion believes soccer helped him balance his life besides driving F1 machinery at 200 mph!