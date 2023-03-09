Andrew Shovlin Confirms Mercedes Implementing Revision of Major Concept in W14 Happened Under Mike Elliott’s Charge

In 2022, Mercedes launched W13, under the new aero regulations, with no sidepod design. At first, it was considered a promising concept, with other engineers hailing the innovation.

However, the concept never delivered equal to the hype it received. Last year, Mercedes, for the first time since 2014, finished a season without being at the top of the constructors’ standings. It directly meant that the Silver Arrows failed to implement the new regulations.

Coming into 2023, it was expected that Mercedes would learn from its mistakes, and thy indeed made some changes. However, the W14 is looking no better than its predecessor. Thus, before the remainder of the season resumes, Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin gives a big update on the no sidepod concept.

It was really nice of Christian Horner to suggest Mercedes change their “no sidepod” concept last year… pic.twitter.com/nMC5W4bw7Q — Just Here to Talk F1 (@JH2TalkF1) March 5, 2023

Andrew Shovlin claims major revision in the concept

After the 2022 failure and seeing an inevitable fall in 2023, Mercedes is now considering making some radical changes. After pinning faith in their innovative sidepod concept before the season start, the Silverstone team can shelve the whole concept.

#F1: Andrew Shovlin reiterates that Mercedes was looking at a revision to their side-pods design that’s going to come along in the next few races anyway. However, “given the gap to the front, of course, we’re going to look at bigger departures, more radical changes.” 1/2 — deni (@fiagirly) March 9, 2023

“Of course we’re looking at where we can improve the car, we’re looking for potential to develop and you will see visible changes coming on the car over the next few races,” said Shovlin.

Though, Shovlin warns that these changes won’t come overnight. In fact, it could take some time for the Brackley-based team to run these changes on the track this season.

Mercedes to bring back championship-winning engineer

With Elliott leading Mercedes in the last two seasons, the F1 team has only seen a performative dip. Thus, the technical director could become the scapegoat as Toto Wolff seeks quick solutions amidst the team’s championship collapse.

Motorsport Italy reported that Mercedes is calling back its former technical director James Allison, who is serving Ineos’ sailing team. It’s reported that the Allison, who inspired Mercedes to win four successive championships, has some upgrades to recommend.

However, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could only enforce his work. Till then, Mercedes will have to suffer through its current resources in the 2023 season.

