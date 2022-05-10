When Seven times F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher talked about parenthood and his love for football

Former German Motorsports Driver Michael Schumacher shared his experience of living a balanced life and parenthood with former British F1 journalist James Allen as he awaited the birth of his son Mick Schumacher.

Going into the 1997 season, Michael Schumacher competed up against William’s Jacques Villeneuve and McLaren’s Mika Hakkinen.

The Ferrari was in a rather uncomfortable position due to F310B’s reliability against William’s machinery. Despite best efforts, he finished second in the championship and was later disqualified due to his antics against Villeneuve.

However, it was a joyful time for the Schumacher family as they awaited the birth of Mick Schumacher.

Michael Schumacher about balancing life and football

After driving at top speeds, it is important for the driver to balance their life with a relaxed mindset. Schumacher when questioned about how he balances his life with F1 and home, he had an interesting answer.

He said: “I have a fantastic environment around me, my wife is just fantastic in that. I love dogs very much and live in nature.”

Also Read: Mercedes driver reveals why he did not enjoy winning his first championship in 2008

The German supports FC Koln in Bundesliga. He did acknowledge his love for football stating that he does follow football whenever he is at home and has time.

Schumacher used to play football with his mechanics in the paddock. When asked about this, he said: “We do play several times. But we have not done so much this year as our car is working most of the time.”

Michael Schumacher on becoming a father

Just before the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo in 1997, the German and his family welcomed Mick Schumacher to this world.

The German was asked if his life was affected when he learned he would become a parent. Upon hearing this, there was an interesting response.

Also Read: Replica of Ferrari’s last Championship car being sold at a staggeringly low price online

He said: “No, becoming a father and being a father are two different things. You start changing your approach towards kids as you think completely different.”

“As a parent, you look suddenly after the closeness of the kids and stuff you can use for kids. You try to educate yourself by reading books about kids and all of the things, they have changed.”