“Everyone in F2 and F3 is wasting their time” – Former Red Bull driver thinks if Oscar Piastri does not get a seat in F1 then the junior competitions are flawed

Former Red Bull driver believes that Oscar Piastri should be given a seat in F1 as soon as it is available.

Former Red Bull race driver, Mark Webber, thinks that if the F2 champion Oscar Piastri does not get a seat in F1, the junior championships are defective.

Piastri has been appointed by Alpine as its reserve and test driver. Even though the young Australian driver will not get to race in 2022, he will get some opportunities to take the F1 car out.

Piastri’s talents and achievements are similar to that of Charles Leclerc and George Russell. All three of these have won the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles in their first season.

Lando Norris, Alex Albon, Yuki Tsunoda, Nikita Mazepin, Sergey Sirotkin, and Nicholas Latifi are some other drivers who got a successful breakthrough into F1.

Oscar Piastri should have the fruits of his success

In an episode of KTM Summer Grill, Piastri’s manager and mentor Webber said that the 20-year-old should be the first one to get a seat in F1.

When asked if it was only a matter of time, Webber said, “You would believe so. Otherwise, everyone in Formula 2 and Formula 3 is wasting their time.”

Furthermore, he said that if a driver goes through what Oscar did and do not ultimately graduate for F1, what is the point of doing it? “I think it’s a matter of when not if. Not in an arrogant way, it just has to be like that.”

Moreover, Webber is confident that Stefano Domenicali [Formula 1 CEO] is working towards that. Webber said, “Domenicali knows that Oscar absolutely should have the fruits of his success through the junior categories.”

Obviously Alpine and all the junior categories know that that is something that needs to be addressed. Oscar should be, and will be, the first cab back off the rank when the market opens up,” Webber concluded.

