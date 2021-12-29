“We have 7 or 8 World Champions on the grid”: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz praises the high standards of the existing talent pool in Formula 1

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz feels that a lot of drivers who are currently in F1 are good enough to be World Champions.

The 2021 F1 season was one of the greatest ever in the history of the sport. We saw two extraordinary drivers, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton go toe to toe for the title. The former stood tall when the season ended, after passing Hamilton on the final lap at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

There were just two people fighting for the title, but the quality on display on track this year was of supreme standards. We saw McLaren drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris get a 1-2 finish in Monza. We also saw the likes of George Russell, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz put in strong performances consistently throughout 2021.

Former World Champions Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso often showed glimpses of their brilliant best despite being in the twilight of their racing careers.

In a recent interview with AS, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts on the 2021 season. He was asked about Verstappen’s victory and whether it felt strange considering they were teammates at Toro Rosso a few years ago.

“I don’t think it’s strange because I could see it coming from the first races, Max had those options.” said Sainz.

Several drivers have the potential to be World Champion, says Carlos Sainz

He went on to praise the drivers who are racing in F1 right now. The Spaniard feels that a lot of them are worthy of being World Champions, and that them fighting for the title in the near future won’t be surprising.

Sainz admitted that the driver with the best car will always be expected to win the Title. However, he acknowledges Verstappen and Hamilton’s brilliance over the course of 2021.

“Whoever gets the car will be the champion. Although what Max has done has been special. The level at which he and Hamilton have competed is spectacular.” he said.

“I don‘t know if it (7-8) is the exact number. But there are a lot of drivers with the potential to be World Champions.”

Sainz had a very strong first season with his new team Ferrari. The 27 year old finished 5th in the standings with 4 podiums and 164.5 points to his name.

