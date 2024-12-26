“Everyone Is Still Working, GP Is on a Holiday”: Max Verstappen Takes a Dig at His Race Engineer’s Vacation Plans

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase’s love-hate relationship always brings a good chuckle to fans. From their heated arguments on the radio to Christian Horner claiming them to be a ‘married couple’, they are a delight to watch.

Their banter is still ongoing in the off-season as Verstappen took a dig at Lambiase’s vacation schedule. The Dutchman recently revealed that his race engineer is on holiday while the remaining team is still working.

“He’s on a holiday right now, already, Everyone is working, GP is on a holiday,” quipped Verstappen on the Talking Bull podcast. The 27-year-old revealed Lambiase has gone to the Maldives. Considering its proximity to Abu Dhabi, it makes sense that the Italian may have flocked over there right after the season finale.

On this, Verstappen was quizzed about staying in Lambiase’s touch despite it being an off-season. He instantly highlighted his excellent relations with Lambiase.

But that doesn’t mean the person guiding Verstappen through all races across the year would get Christmas presents. A fan from the US asked what the Red Bull driver gifted Lambiase ahead of the holiday season, and Verstappen mulls a championship win is enough.

“I think we won the championship together. I think that’s as much as..” At this point, the show host, Nicola Hume, bewildered by Verstappen’s answer, replied, “You can’t say that!”

“he’s (GP) actually on holiday right now already. Everyone else is still working. GP is on holiday.” LET THE MAN REST MAX

pic.twitter.com/vZp05dvwsu — zax (@maybezax) December 26, 2024

Despite Hume’s solid protest, Verstappen settled with, “I think he’s happy with that.” This sneak peek at the relationship between the two Red Bull stalwarts shows that they indeed have a great bond.

Verstappen needs Lambiase

Lambiase has been Verstappen’s race engineer ever since the latter joined Red Bull. The duo has shared every success together and remains inseparable despite all the heated back and forth on the radio.

The arguments between the two were being highlighted so much that there was a concern that Verstappen would one day have it enough. But that day is yet to come. However, tensions peaked between them during the 2024 Hungarian GP, but even that was sorted out after a meeting involving the duo, Horner and Pierre Wache.

Since then, it has been business as usual between them. It’s needless to worry about Lambiase as Horner claims that he is empowered by Red Bull to be ‘feisty’ against a ‘strong character’ like Verstappen.

Until the duo are meeting the targets, Red Bull is unlikely to be concerned about what happens on the radio.