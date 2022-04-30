“Everyone knows the joke”– Lando Norris reveals what led to his tear-jerking laughter riot during press conference with Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo

Lando Norris talks about what led to his tear-jerking laugh which happened while he was having a press conference in 2019.

In 2019, McLaren promoted a talented driver in the name of Lando Norris. Now the Briton is in his fourth season in the sport, and still going strong.

But one of the most remarkable memories since his arrival in F1 is when he had an epic press conference with Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo, Antonio Giovinazzi and George Russell.

The then 19-year-old laughed like a maniac in the room, leaving the journalists in confusion. But it was one of the most hilarious conversations he probably ever had.

“Everyone knows the joke, it was in the transcript,” when Tom Clarkson asked Norris about the incident. “I can’t remember what was going on, I took off my moustache. And how Lewis [Hamilton] can grow one very well.”

“And I said, having growing one for 19 years, still not going strong. Then Daniel peeked over his left, and he was like, ‘have you even got pubes yet?’.”

“As a joke, I answered no, but between me and him. So no one can really hear, you can only see us saying it after. Nothing happened for a few seconds, and you know when you are in school and your mate just made you laugh. You’re trying to concentrate, and you look up see him giggling.”

“And you can’t help yourself and just laugh. It was that just that situation.”

Lando Norris going strong in 2022

The Briton in 2021 finally partnered with Ricciardo in the same team. While the Ai=ustralian race driver struggled, Norris had a strong year. His performances granted him a bumper contract extension with the Woking-based team.

Even in 2022, Norris is having an incredible start to the season. Including his P3 podium in Imola recently. After an audacious start to the season, McLaren has finally managed to improve itself.

And Norris thinks that his team is now currently the third-best team in the grid, even better than Mercedes. It remains to be seen how McLaren manages to stay above the tightly knit midfield in 2022.

