mobile app bar

Ex-F1 Driver Believes Lewis Hamilton Will Win His 8th Title With Ferrari

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ex-F1 Driver Believes Lewis Hamilton Will Win His 8th Title With Ferrari

Credits: IMAGO Sven Simon

Lewis Hamilton has reignited chatter about an eighth world championship with his shock move to Ferrari in 2025. The current Mercedes driver sent the F1 world into a frenzy as he revealed he would be leaving the Silver Arrows after 11 years, a time in which he won six championships. And with Ferrari’s epic 1-2 finish at the Australian GP, experts have started to believe that Hamilton might be on course for a record-breaking eighth title.

According to Giancarlo Fisichella, the Briton has a very good chance of bagging an eighth title with the Italian outfit. Fisichella said (as quoted by Formula Passion), “He (Hamilton) has a good chance of winning an eighth title with Ferrari. It’s hard to say when, but I think he has a 30 or 40 percent chance of fighting for the championship.”

Lewis Hamilton winning an F1 world title with Ferrari would be a legendary feat in the sport. The Tifosi haven’t tasted championship glory since the 2008 season, and Hamilton has not won a Grand Prix since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

When it comes to the 2024 season, it has started off in the worst possible way for the #44 driver. In fact, in terms of pure numbers, the 2024 season is Hamilton’s worst start to a season since 2009, and his worst showing yet in the latest “ground-effect” era of the sport.

As things stand, Fisichella ranks the legendary Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher above Hamilton in his list of the greatest F1 drivers. However, the Italian did state that if the Briton does manage to clinch that eighth title with Ferrari, he would become “superior to Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna”.

What make Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher better than Lewis Hamilton?

Giancarlo Fisichella has raced against both Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. And while growing up, he idolized Ayrton Senna. Hence, for the Italian racing driver, it was a no-brainer to rank his hero the highest. But while Fisichella has seen Hamilton up close, he was actually at the heart of Schumacher’s dominant era with Ferrari.

In first place I put Ayrton Senna because he was my hero when I grew up, long before driving in Formula 1. In second place I would put Michael Schumacher because I raced against him and I know how good he was,” explained Fisichella.

Currently, Hamilton and Schumacher sit equal in terms of being statistically the most successful F1 drivers in the history of the sport – with seven titles each to their names. However, Fisichella believes that the glory of getting Ferrari back to their winning ways and pipping Schumacher with an eighth title could tip the scales in the #44 driver’s balance in terms of his declaration for the GOAT of the sport.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these