How Long Is F1 Pre-Season Testing?

The season break always seems excruciatingly long for F1 fans. However, when the teams finally start launching their liveries, we get the feeling that a new season is just around the corner, and when pre-season testing approaches, we know that it is just a matter of time!

Pre-season testing is extremely crucial for the teams and drivers as it is the last time they get to try out their new machinery before the real action begins. It is key for the teams to get as many laps under their belt as possible because it allows them to gather data that will help them prepare for the season.

For the drivers, it is essential that they get the feel of the new cars that they will be driving for the rest of the season.

Every team wants to spend as much time on the track as possible, but they have to adhere to a strict set of rules so that the playing field is fair for everyone. This also includes the amount of time they spend out in the circuit.

When is 2023 F1 pre-season testing?

Pre-season testing is just around the corner, and the Bahrain International Circuit is gearing up to host this outing for the third successive year. This year, only Bahrain will be hosting the testing session whereas last year we saw Barcelona host it alongside Sakhir.

The 2023 F1 pre-season test will begin on 23rd February and will end on 25th February. Last season, fans were not allowed at the Circuit de Catalunya for testing, as the teams treated it like a shakedown. They were allowed to attend all three days of running at Bahrain, however.

F1 is back! Live coverage of pre-season testing from Feb 23-25 and the Bahrain GP from March 3-5 start F1's biggest ever season

In 2023, fans won’t be allowed to attend the first day of testing on track. On the second and third day, however, they can attend all the sessions that will take place at the circuit.

How long is F1’s pre-season testing?

Teams won’t be allowed to stay on track for as long as they like starting February 23rd. According to F1’s official website, the session timings will be nine and a half hours long, but it won’t be continuous.

Like last year, each day will be divided into a morning and an afternoon session. All 10 teams will be dividing these sessions in such a way that both their main drivers get to put laps around Sakhir. Some teams will also be looking to have their reserve drivers get some time behind the wheel of the car.

F1 Pre-season testing tickets from 24th to 25th February are now on sale at just BD 5 adults and BD 2.5 kids! Don't forget, if you bought your #F1 race ticket before 1 February, entry is free!

Just a week after the pre-season testing, we will see the 2023 F1 season officially start. For the third consecutive year, Bahrain International Circuit is set to host the first race of the campaign.