“My dad reminded me of 2004″– Lewis Hamilton got inspiration from his 2004 Formula 3 race in Bahrain to win Sao Paulo GP in similar fashion

Lewis Hamilton takes inspiration from his 2004 Formula 3 win in Bahrain, where he similarly defeated his rivals as in Brazil.

Lewis Hamilton probably gave one of the greatest F1 drives of his career in Brazil. He started the sprint races from P20, reached P10 for the main race and eventually got better off his rival Max Verstappen to win the race.

Emotions soared high for Hamilton, who got immense support in Brazil. During the post-race interview, Hamilton reveals that the weekend was full of setbacks, but his father’s words inspired him to make this comeback, similar to his 2004 win in Bahrain.

“What a race! The team did an amazing job. Valtteri did a great job to get as many points as possible. I was pushing as hard as I could. From last on the grid and then another five-place penalty I think was the hardest weekend I’ve had.”

“But my dad reminded me of 2004 when I was in Formula 3 when I was in Bahrain when I started last and then I finished 10th and then I finished first. So this one was for my dad.”

Lewis Hamilton with mission impossible victory

Hamilton confessed that he didn’t believe that his team would manage a comeback coming onto the race track. Considering ods were already favouring Red Bull.

“Coming into this weekend I never ever thought we would be able to close the gap like we had today. Then these things that just kept going against us but it really shows for everyone, never give up.”

“Never, ever stop fighting and that’s how I’ve really approached this weekend. It feels like the first because I don’t feel like I’ve had a win for a long time.”