Ex-F1 Driver Suggests Fernando Alonso Needs to ‘Watch Out’ for Kimi Raikkonen’s Errors as Former Signs New Aston Martin Deal

Fernando Alonso has signed an extension with Aston Martin that will keep him in F1 until the end of the 2026 season. The Spaniard will be 45 by the time his contract ends. This has led to concerns over his ability to keep up with the younger drivers, especially with the possibility of his reflexes deteriorating. As per Jolyon Palmer, Kimi Raikkonen wasn’t immune to the condition before calling it quits.

Palmer, in the latest episode of BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast, said, “When Raikkonen was in his twilight years, the last year or two, it looked like his reactions were going a little bit. He was making some sloppy errors from the outside. I think that’s the sort of thing you’d be watching out for, the judgment errors that could come in. But maybe they won’t for Fernando.”

After a five-year-long stint with Ferrari, Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) on a two-year contract in 2019. The Iceman had an impressive first season, scoring 43 points and finishing 12th in the championship. It was the best points finish for Alfa Romeo since 2013.

The following year was a forgettable one as an underpowered car rendered him helpless. Despite finishing the season with just four points, Raikkonen got a year’s extension. After scoring 16 points in his final year, the Finnish driver retired at 42 years of age.

Fernando Alonso will turn 43 later this year in July. However, the Spaniard has shown no signs of aging on the race track. Surprisingly, he was also one of the few drivers to frequently bag podium finishes in 2023.

2023 turned out to be a welcome change in his career as he did not get many opportunities to celebrate since his comeback from retirement in 2021. He left Alpine on a sour note to join Aston Martin at the beginning of 2022. The gamble seems to have paid off for him.

Fernando Alonso committed to paying Aston Martin back

The legendary Graham Hill retired from F1 in 1975 at the age of 45. Fernando Alonso will be the first to reach that age mark in the championship in 2026 since the Briton. The hunger to climb back to the top only seems to be increasing for Alonso.

That hunger is not necessarily for himself but for the team. The Spaniard, in a recent interview with Formu1a.uno, said, “It will still take years to grow and I will do my best to bring Aston Martin to victory, but I will be happy even if they get them without me on the track, but in another role in the future.”

Alonso is open to working with Aston Martin beyond his driving days. Reaffirming his loyalty to the team, he also declared this was his last contract in F1. It would certainly make for a great story if he is successful in taking them to the top.