Ex-GP2 Winner Labels Oscar Piastri’s Overtake on Lando Norris as “Best Move of the Season” Amidst Controversy

Oscar Piastri pulled off a sensational overtake on Lando Norris in the first lap of the Italian GP last weekend. The move allowed him to take the lead in the race and cost his teammate another position, as Charles Leclerc also overtook Norris. Many labeled it as the moment McLaren lost the race. Nonetheless, former GP champion Davide Valsecchi couldn’t help but marvel at Piastri’s bold move.

Valsecchi was a guest on the F1 Nation Podcast alongside 2023 F2 champion Theo Pourchaire. When host Tom Clarkson asked him about Piastri’s overtake on his McLaren teammate, the Italian replied,

“Probably the best move of the season, that one of Oscar Piastri. Incredibly difficult on the outside“.

Overtake #298:

Even though the pass was sublime, it generated a lot of controversy. Several F1 experts, including Marc Priestley, believe that McLaren should not have allowed their drivers to race each other on lap one. This decision compromised both drivers and significantly contributed to Leclerc’s victory.

The McLaren drivers pushed too hard during the first stint, which affected tire wear and made it impossible for the MC38s to execute a one-stop strategy like Leclerc’s. Consequently, a second pit stop cost them track position. In the end, they couldn’t progress beyond P2 and P3, with Piastri finishing ahead of his teammate

Had McLaren imposed team orders to support Norris, the two drivers might have secured a 1-2 finish in Monza. This would have given them an advantage over Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship, which they currently trail by eight points.

Pourchaire, who was with Valsecchi, admitted that the move was risky. However, he too couldn’t help but admire Piastri’s brilliance.

Norris has no interest in being handed wins

Although most of the F1 community believed McLaren should have helped Norris win the Italian GP, the Bristol-born driver insisted he had no interest in being given wins. He wanted to perform at a high level, which he struggled to achieve at Monza.

As for team orders, Norris believes it is for McLaren to decide. He explained,

“I mean, I would love it, but… it’s not up to me. It’s tough because obviously, I think as any driver you don’t want [team orders]. You don’t want things to just be played that way and yeah… it’s a tough one“.

Despite failing to reduce Verstappen’s advantage, which currently stands at 62 points, Norris remains confident in his championship hopes, citing McLaren’s strong pace. To secure the title, Norris must perform well in the eight remaining races of the season, starting with the Azerbaijan GP in two weeks.