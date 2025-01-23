Ex-Indy Driver Dispels F1 Fans’ ‘Ovals Are Easy’ Theory With Insights Into Complex Overtaking

While many refer to Formula 1 as the pinnacle of motorsport, across the pond in the United States of America, their own single-seater racing known as IndyCar is often regarded as one of the most exciting championships. At its peak (called the CART championship), IndyCar threatened to outgrow F1’s own popularity.

Today, however, IndyCar is looked down upon by a very big demographic of F1 fans. But former Indy driver Oliver Webb explains that the discipline of oval racing is not as easy as it seems.

Speaking on the Backseat Drivers’ podcast, Webb dispelled the common misconception that ‘ovals are easy’. “Things like preparing over overtake happens so early. It doesn’t happen there and then in the moment,” he explains.

What makes oval racing difficult is the pre-preparation that goes into executing an overtake as compared to circuit racing according to Webb. He also went on to explain how the drivers have to make use of several electronic tools in real-time such as the weight jacker to line up a move at every part of the corners.

That said, while overtaking is a complex art from the perspective of oval racing, it does take away the risk-to-reward satisfaction a driver gets. “The risk versus rewards factor wasn’t there for me in oval racing,” concluded Webb who raced in the Indy Lights championship.

F1 drivers aren’t very enthusiastic about oval racing

Webb’s explanation of the complexities of oval racing might explain why drivers like Daniel Ricciardo would never race in the category. However, the #3 driver’s apprehensions also stem from how dangerous racing at 200+ miles per hour in circles can be.

He told PlanetF1.com, ““IndyCar still scares me. I’ve thought about it because I also thought about it a couple years ago when I knew I wasn’t going to start the 2023 season, but, I don’t know.”

Ricciardo‘s admission came after RB parted ways with him after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix. After being let go by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, the Honey Badger chose to sit on the sidelines before making his mid-season comeback for RB in 2023.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the 35-year-old will ever consider a switch to oval racing as the chances of his Formula 1 return look slimmer than ever after getting sacked for the second time.