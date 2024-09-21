Would Daniel Ricciardo Join IndyCar After F1?

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly set to be replaced by Liam Lawson after the Singapore GP. The move will potentially bring an end to his F1 career, given he does not have a contract for next season. Should such a situation arise, Ricciardo has the option of switching disciplines to NASCAR or IndyCar, but is the Honey Badger up for the move?

Speaking to the media ahead of the Singapore GP, Ricciardo denied any chances of him switching disciplines. Mainly, he doesn’t feel he would be competitive enough elsewhere. Furthermore, there is a feeling of fright within the 35-year-old, which is stopping him from seeking a job in IndyCar.

“IndyCar still scares me. I’ve thought about it because I also thought about it a couple years ago when I knew I wasn’t going to start the 2023 season, but, I don’t know.”, he said as quoted by PlanetF1.

❗️ Daniel Ricciardo’s #F1 future is at risk with a Red Bull decision concerning his RB seat imminent. But how is Ricciardo coping with the constant speculation and the looming decision? pic.twitter.com/V2d0tkhE1z — The Race (@wearetherace) September 19, 2024

The sentiment isn’t a new one within Ricciardo, having expressed it two years ago. After parting ways with McLaren, the current VCARB driver stood without a seat in F1. At the time, he looked at various alternatives but the thought of joining IndyCar wasn’t one that sat well with him.

While the sport is a popular discipline among ex-F1 drivers like Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson, many share the sentiment of the Australian. Retired drivers Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg have both downplayed participating in the discipline in the past. Even Michael Schumacher once claimed IndyCar doesn’t offer him a challenge and is a step-down.

Oscar Piastri is not a fan of oval racing at the Indy500. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen loves the American open-wheel series but is also not a fan of the oval tracks. As such, IndyCar may be out of the question for Ricciardo, but what about NASCAR?

Would NASCAR make up for a lucrative alternative?

Growing up, Ricciardo was always a huge fan of NASCAR. While he never took part in the sport in any capacity, the races always intrigued him. Interviewing for Western Australia Tourism recently, the 35-year-old revealed NASCAR was something he would like to try out on a competitive level.

: Daniel Ricciardo has expressed interest in moving to NASCAR after his F1 career. As rumors swirl about Liam Lawson potentially replacing him at Red Bull, Ricciardo remains open to new experiences, with NASCAR, especially Daytona, being a dream for the Australian driver.#F1… pic.twitter.com/IXWodqBWFd — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) September 19, 2024

Ricciardo admitted he wanted to drive around Daytona, but it was only a wish. Asked whether he would be interested in moving across the pond, Ricciardo claimed he would probably be “smoked” by the competitors, and he wasn’t sure if he needed that.

As things stand, the VCARB driver is more focused on saving his seat rather than thinking about alternatives. With this not being Ricciardo’s first time facing such a deadline, the Australian knows what he needs to do. However, the current situation points towards the Red Bull stable having run out of rope for Ricciardo.