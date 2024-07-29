mobile app bar

Ex-McLaren Mechanic Predicts “Last of Sergio Perez” at Red Bull After Opportunity for Redemption Gets Missed

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ex-McLaren Mechanic Predicts “Last of Sergio Perez” at Red Bull After Opportunity for Redemption Gets Missed

Credits: Imago

Starting the Belgian GP from P2, Sergio Perez had a chance to redeem himself. However, he botched that opportunity and ended the race in P8 (later promoted to P7), and Marc Priestley stated that it could have been the Mexican’s last outing for Red Bull.

The former McLaren mechanic did not hold back while criticizing Perez in the F1: Chequered Flag Podcast. He detailed the advantage Perez had in Spa, which he blew. For Red Bull, it could be the final straw. “I think we may have seen the last of Sergio Perez in a Red Bull car,” said Priestley.

Perez had a chance to win the Belgian GP, or at least compete for the podium places. But his pace was so slow that the entire paddock felt like Perez was driving his last laps as a Red Bull driver. Helmut Marko admitted that the team would have a meeting soon, to determine the Guadalajara-born driver’s future with the team.

Perez, meanwhile, continues to be stressed. The growing talks of his exit have frustrated the 34-year-old, who insists that he has a two-year contract in place. At the same time, there have been reported movements in the driver-market, as replacements gear up to replace Perez.

One name continues to haunt Perez in his Red Bull bid

Drivers like Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, and Carlos Sainz have all been linked to Perez’s Red Bull seat. But Daniel Ricciardo is reported to be closest to it. After the Belgian GP, this move could materialize.

Cameras spotted Christian Horner and Laurent Mekies talking to Ricciardo in the paddock after the race. Plus, the honey badger carried a spring in his step following that chat, which many believed to be a sign that he was going to be promoted.

Having already been a Red Bull driver before (2014-2018), Ricciardo knows what is expected of him, and is familiar with its working. He has also worked with Max Verstappen for two years, which means he is accustomed to dealing with his might as a teammate.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these