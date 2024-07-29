Ex-McLaren Mechanic Predicts “Last of Sergio Perez” at Red Bull After Opportunity for Redemption Gets Missed

Starting the Belgian GP from P2, Sergio Perez had a chance to redeem himself. However, he botched that opportunity and ended the race in P8 (later promoted to P7), and Marc Priestley stated that it could have been the Mexican’s last outing for Red Bull.

The former McLaren mechanic did not hold back while criticizing Perez in the F1: Chequered Flag Podcast. He detailed the advantage Perez had in Spa, which he blew. For Red Bull, it could be the final straw. “I think we may have seen the last of Sergio Perez in a Red Bull car,” said Priestley.

Perez had a chance to win the Belgian GP, or at least compete for the podium places. But his pace was so slow that the entire paddock felt like Perez was driving his last laps as a Red Bull driver. Helmut Marko admitted that the team would have a meeting soon, to determine the Guadalajara-born driver’s future with the team.

Helmut Marko does not want to keep Sergio Perez. pic.twitter.com/C1RUAbhgm3 — Quick Stop F1 Podcast (@QuickStopF1) July 28, 2024

Perez, meanwhile, continues to be stressed. The growing talks of his exit have frustrated the 34-year-old, who insists that he has a two-year contract in place. At the same time, there have been reported movements in the driver-market, as replacements gear up to replace Perez.

One name continues to haunt Perez in his Red Bull bid

Drivers like Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, and Carlos Sainz have all been linked to Perez’s Red Bull seat. But Daniel Ricciardo is reported to be closest to it. After the Belgian GP, this move could materialize.

the full video of Daniel seen in conversation with Mekies and Horner post race. Appears that Horner and Mekies walked off together afterward. #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/Og2paljEFz — meredith (@mereeedithh) July 28, 2024

Cameras spotted Christian Horner and Laurent Mekies talking to Ricciardo in the paddock after the race. Plus, the honey badger carried a spring in his step following that chat, which many believed to be a sign that he was going to be promoted.

Having already been a Red Bull driver before (2014-2018), Ricciardo knows what is expected of him, and is familiar with its working. He has also worked with Max Verstappen for two years, which means he is accustomed to dealing with his might as a teammate.