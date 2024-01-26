Why Does Red Bull Have a New Logo This Season?

Red Bull Racing will enter their 20th season in F1 in 2024. The six-time constructors champions have had a cinematic story, from being a marketing venture to becoming a dominant F1 force. A team that does not have any car manufacturer’s name or ownership with it certainly would feel proud to complete 20 incredible years at the pinnacle of motorsport. For the same, Red Bull have unveiled a special logo which they revealed on their social media.

They posted a short clip of their special logo on Twitter (now X), commemorating 20 years since they entered F1. This logo inculcates the initials (ORBR) of the official team name, including principal sponsor Oracle. Besides the team name abbreviation is the number 20 written with the Bull mascot.

This logo may appear on Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s cars for the 2024 season. Red Bull will be launching the RB20, an evolution of their 2023 car on February 15. The Milton Keynes team will be the last team to unveil their car ahead of the 2024 season.

Red Bull were the class of the field in 2023. They dominated the season and won all but one race in the 22-race calendar. The RB19 enabled champion Max Verstappen to cross the chequered flag in P1 19 times through the year and also lead over 1000 laps in the season.

If Red Bull can replicate and carry forward its 2023 form into the upcoming season, it would be the icing on the cake for them. Verstappen will be gunning for his fourth consecutive world championship, while the team aims to complete a hattrick of constructors’ titles since 2022 in their 20th season.

Will Red Bull continue to dominate in 2024?

Many expect the RB20 to carry on to be the class of the field in 2024. While there are teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren looking to level up with Red Bull; it seems highly unlikely anyone can actually make that big of a step up.

The way the RB19 dominated the field is an advantage Red Bull will look to extend and maintain till the new regulations come in 2026. With Verstappen setting so many records in 2023, this season may give fans more of the same from the Dutchman in the 2024 challenger.

The Milton Keynes outfit discussed this internally last season itself on how to maintain their advantage in 2024. After the summer break, they did not develop their car at all, given how big of an advantage they had. This strategic shift in focus to the RB20’s development may be the masterstroke that maintains its dominance.

With the new regulations not to come before 2026, one may think the next two years would be as dominant as 2022 and 2023. However, historically, the last couple of seasons before any aero or engine regulations come into force can produce a competitive season. This is because teams start to converge on development and close the gap with each other.

The 2012 season is a classic case in point on how it produced multiple race winners and championship contenders. 2012 was the penultimate year before the turbo-hybrid era began in 2014. Even the 2021 season serves as a great example before the current ground effect aero regulations came in 2022.

Still, former team boss Eddie Jordan had asked Red Bull’s mastermind Adrian Newey about the prospects of their 2024 car. Newey highlighted how it was an evolution of the RB19 only and the current setup of the team remains intact. So, this hints at no change to the Austrian team’s dominance also.