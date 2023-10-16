Mercedes Is Putting All Their Eggs in One Basket in Hopes of Challenging Max Verstappen and Red Bull for the Next Three Years

Mercedes are utilizing all their resources with the sole aim of challenging Max Verstappen and Red Bull over the next three seasons. Since the next significant change in rules will only come after three seasons, Mercedes designer James Allison has explained how the team hopes to gather enough data now before they begin preparing for their 2026 car.

The Silver Arrows consumed most of the 2023 season so far to correct the mistakes they had made at the start of this season. Mercedes had decided to continue using the zero-side pod concept from the last campaign, a design that helped them achieve success last season with their victory in Brazil but has not helped them get the results they want this year.

James Allison explains his side’s aim for 2024 and 2025

In a recent interview with Autosport, James Allison explained why it is “doubly important” for Mercedes to have a good start in 2024. He made his remarks after Lewis Hamilton had recently said that the next six months will be critical for the Silver Arrows if they are to challenge Red Bull for the championships in the next two seasons.

When asked to comment upon what the Briton said, Allison replied, “[Lewis] is correct in two senses: it’s a new season; it’s important that we get off the new season on the front foot. But more than averagely so because with 2026 bearing down on us, that car will need to be engineered in 2025. It’s highly likely that the 2025 cars can be close cousins of the 2024 cars. So doubly important to get the 2024 car good“.

While Mercedes are determined to produce a strong car in 2024, so are Red Bull. The Milton Keynes outfit were perhaps one of the first sides to focus their attention on the 2024 car because of two important reasons.

Red Bull have the upper hand over Mercedes going into 2024

Coming into the 2023 season, the FIA had imposed a wind tunnel penalty on Red Bull for exceeding the cost cap in the 2021 campaign. As a result of the penalty, the Milton Keynes outfit have been able to add only limited upgrades to this season’s car.

Hence, since they have not been able to work on the 2023 car as much as other teams, they instead moved their focus to the 2024 season. Moreover, another reason why they were able to shift their attention to the 2024 car earlier than the rest is because of their sheer domination this season.

Red Bull have won 16 of the 17 races this year and sealed the championship with six races to spare. Newly crowned champion Max Verstappen won 14 of the 16 races for the team while Sergio Perez won the other two. Furthermore, with Mercedes not winning any race this season, the onus is now on them to make the big step up to the Milton Keynes outfit.