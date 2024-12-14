EXCLUSIVE: Ayrton Senna’s Trusted Aide Recalls Taking ‘Leap of Faith’ by Joining Him Before F1 Fame

Ayrton Senna, one of F1’s most influential and brilliant figures, wanted people with a strong work ethic close to him. Keith Sutton was one of them, and when Senna saw his photography skills, he didn’t hesitate in setting off on a quest to bring the Briton on board.
Senna was in Formula Ford when he met Sutton and impressed by his work, he decided to ask him to be his personal photographer. However, as Sutton admitted in an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, he wasn’t too sure about what would happen. Sutton was just a freelance photographer when Senna approached him.
“Back then, he was just starting to make a name for himself in the UK racing scene, but there were no guarantees he’d make it to Formula 1 or even higher levels of motorsport,” Sutton said. “He had immense talent, but many drivers with potential never get the chance to rise through the ranks.”
However, there was something about Senna that Sutton admired. “It was his determination, his aura, and the way he believed in himself and the fact he would pay me for my services…” he added.
“I took a leap of faith, trusting both his talent and my instinct, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions of my career,” Sutton said. Senna and Sutton started working in 1981 and developed a close bond, working together until the Brazilian reached the pinnacle of motorsport in 1984. That’s when their professional relationship took a hit.
When Senna asked Sutton to give up on his dream
Sutton always had the dream of running his own business, even while he was clicking pictures for Senna. However, as the Sao-Paolo-born driver grew up the ranks, he began to seek Sutton’s undivided attention.
Senna asked him to shut down his business, something Sutton had to say no to. “It wasn’t an easy decision because I had immense respect for him and knew how much he valued loyalty and commitment,” Sutton said. However, for the sake of his career, Sutton had to part ways with the driver who would go on to become a three-time World Champion in F1.
“Ultimately, I think he respected that choice because it reflected the same independence and determination that he himself embodied. It was never about saying no to Ayrton—it was about saying yes to my own dream,” Sutton continued.
Sutton would eventually realize his dream, running an empire in motorsports photography with Sutton Images, which he was in charge of until 2017. Since then, he has been running a wellness center, with F1 drivers like Sergio Perez paying him visits.