EXCLUSIVE: Ayrton Senna’s Trusted Aide Recalls Taking ‘Leap of Faith’ by Joining Him Before F1 Fame

Ayrton Senna, one of F1’s most influential and brilliant figures, wanted people with a strong work ethic close to him. Keith Sutton was one of them, and when Senna saw his photography skills, he didn’t hesitate in setting off on a quest to bring the Briton on board.

Senna was in Formula Ford when he met Sutton and impressed by his work, he decided to ask him to be his personal photographer. However, as Sutton admitted in an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, he wasn’t too sure about what would happen. Sutton was just a freelance photographer when Senna approached him.

“Back then, he was just starting to make a name for himself in the UK racing scene, but there were no guarantees he’d make it to Formula 1 or even higher levels of motorsport,” Sutton said. “He had immense talent, but many drivers with potential never get the chance to rise through the ranks.”

However, there was something about Senna that Sutton admired. “It was his determination, his aura, and the way he believed in himself and the fact he would pay me for my services…” he added.