EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Ricciardo Struggled to Adapt to F1’s Evolving Cars, Reveals Driver Coach

MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE: Daniel Ricciardo, racing for the Racing Bulls team during the 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Daniel Ricciardo’s fall from grace has puzzled many in the F1 paddock and also those at home. From being touted as Red Bull’s next Championship contender to being sacked by its sister team RB in 2024, Ricciardo’s career took an unrecoverable nosedive, which all started with his first exit from the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

F1 expert and open when driver coach Martin Villari, in an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, explained why the 35-year-old’s performances started getting worse with time.

Highlighting a lack of adaptability to the ever-progressing landscape of F1, Villari stated that Ricciardo’s issues were two-fold.

“With Daniel, he struggled with that [adapting to the latest regulations]. In 2017-2018, he was competitive. But then as the cars went one direction, he couldn’t understand it and work it out.”

Ricciardo first joined Renault after leaving Red Bull in 2019, but due to an underperforming car, he packed his bags and joined McLaren, with whom he was expecting to make big strides.

2021 was fairly decent, although dismal by his lofty standards. But in 2022, it all came crashing down for the Perth-born driver. From a technical standpoint—likely because of the regulation changes—Ricciardo struggled with McLaren’s braking system in particular.

Daniel Ricciardo admits he ‘lost self-confidence’ during the woeful seasons at McLaren Read more: https://t.co/0mYAlFMlJu pic.twitter.com/YWnUEBEdPq — FirstSportz F1 (@FirstsportzF1) December 13, 2023

The issues, however, became worse over time, and Villari added,

“I believe that initially, it was a technical issue that fell into a confidence issue thereafter.”

Ricciardo and McLaren parted ways in 2023, after which the Honey Badger had to spend half a season on the sidelines before AlphaTauri (now RB) gave him a shot at redemption. Sadly, he failed and found himself out of the sport once again last month.

Where does Ricciardo go from here?

Because of Ricciardo’s dismal performances in 2024, RB let go of him with six races remaining in favor of signing Liam Lawson. And with virtually no seat available for 2025, Ricciardo seems to have made peace with the fact that his time in the sport is over.

While there had been a handful of murmurs linking Ricciardo to a spot at Audi/Sauber, who are yet to finalize their lineup for 2025, there was nothing concrete to suggest that it could happen.

Whether it was a loss of confidence or an inability to adapt to the new regulations, as Villari suggested, Ricciardo’s last few years in F1 reflected a shadow of his former self – a once fearless competitor.