Daniel Ricciardo Is Trying To Clean His Mess at VCARB

Daniel Ricciardo is walking on thin ice since his future in the sport is hanging in the balance. After being sacked by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, Red Bull gave him a second shot at the sport by drafting him into their sister team mid-way in 2023. However, his performances have still not been up to the mark.

That being said, the Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) driver is doing everything in his power to mend his on-track form. However, nine races into the season, the Honey Badger is still lagging behind his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda. The Australian sits with just nine points to his name in twelfth, while Tsunoda is in the top 10 with 19 points to his name.

But Ricciardo is actively trying to figure out how he can close the gap to his teammate and perform at his best once again. “I always look at all kinds of things that happen on the track. Whether I can brake somewhere later, for example, or perhaps need to adjust something else,” explained the #3 driver as per RacingNews365.

The Australian’s efforts have now transcended analyzing just his on-track results. He revealed that he has also started indulging in “self-therapy” to figure out the issues at the root of his current dip in form.

A lack of self-confidence, however, is not something that is impeding the 34-year-old racing driver. On the contrary, even his team has come out in his support and have taken it upon themselves to provide him with the right tools to succeed.

VCARB wants to help Daniel Ricciardo achieve better results in 2024

Although Formula 1 is a cutthroat business, VCARB are committed to not letting Ricciardo down. The Honey Badger’s contract with Red Bull’s sister team is set to expire at the end of this season.

Moreover, with Sergio Perez signing a 1+1 year deal with Red Bull, speculation suggests that Ricciardo is at risk of losing his seat. But VCARB boss Laurent Mekies is hell-bent on turning around the Australian’s fortunes instead.

Laurent Mekies says the team is constantly focused on maximizing Daniel Ricciardo's performance. Mekies highlights the team's responsibility to give Ricciardo the tools to succeed.

RACER quoted Mekies as saying, “It’s our responsibility as a team to have that focus, and that’s what we are thinking all day long. We are thinking every day, every hour, every minute, let’s try to make sure we lock in that window for him [Ricciardo], and get the results out.”

Ricciardo now has 15 races left in the 2024 season to prove that he still has what it takes to compete in F1. If he fails to deliver, Red Bull can possibly replace him with Liam Lawson.