EXCLUSIVE: F1 Photographer Keith Sutton Suggests Steps to Promote Diversity Among F1 Journalists

Formula 1 has witnessed a boom like never before in its popularity in the last few years. The fanbase has grown multifold as the sport continues to reach new audiences around the globe. With the fanbase becoming more diverse, the interest in covering F1 and expressing opinion has grown too. But is there space for these new journalists in F1’s paddock? Keith Sutton answers.

Sutton has witnessed the sport grow and evolve for more than four decades. During this time, he has seen the F1 paddock bustle with F1 journalists and photojournalists from legacy media outlets. However, he realizes the need for the space to be more diverse, but that wouldn’t be possible without F1’s intervention.

In that aspect, Sutton believes the sport has done a commendable job in promoting inclusivity. At the same time, he also realizes that a lot more needs to be done. Among those is the need to reduce the financial and logistical barriers preventing the entry of journalists and photojournalists from different backgrounds.

“Covering F1 is expensive, and young talents from underrepresented regions often lack the resources to break into the sport. Providing grants, scholarships, or subsidized passes for aspiring journalists and photographers could make a huge difference,” he said in an exclusive interview with The SportsRush.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Sutton (@keithsuttonf1)

Sutton also suggested some collaborative efforts that would require institutional intervention. Among those is F1 tying up with regional media outlets to identify local talent and nurture them. For that to happen, he wants to see spaces like the paddock, media events, and interviews be opened up to all, regardless of nationalities.

That, Sutton is sure, “would help create a level playing field”. Finally, he suggests the promotion of a “culture of respect and inclusion” within the paddock. He believes this could be achieved through “initiatives like mentorship programs [that] would ensure that everyone, regardless of background, feels empowered to share their perspective on the sport”.

Sutton, who started out as a freelance photojournalist in motorsport, came to prominence through his association with Ayrton Senna. Recognizing his work, Senna approached him to work as his photographer. Soon enough, Sutton was the Brazilian’s PR manager and also took up the duties of answering Senna’s fan mail.

He is currently running a successful company that continues to work in the motorsport photography space. In his vast experience, Sutton has witnessed the sport evolve from close quarters.