EXCLUSIVE: Rumors of Fernando Alonso’s Bad Relationship With Mercedes Shut down by Matt Bishop – “That’s Nonsense”

Fernando Alonso was at the epicenter of one of F1’s biggest controversies ever, Spygate. The scandal rocked F1 back in 2007 when McLaren had a close relationship with Mercedes’ and it reportedly soured a lot of relationships, including that of Alonso and the Silver Arrows. Matt Bishop, however, in an exclusive conversation with The SportsRush‘s Tanish Chachra, labels these reports as nonsense having worked at McLaren during the time and seen it all.

McLaren and Mercedes hit a rocky road after the Spygate scandal in 2007, and Alonso reportedly developed a poor relationship with Mercedes. These rumors came up when Alonso’s name came up as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton when the latter announced his Ferrari departure.

Bishop, however, thinks that Formula 1 is more practical.

“I can tell you that nonsense,” the 61-year-old said. “Don’t forget that McLaren, much more than Mercedes, had a negative rapport and vibe with Fernando Alonso after Spygate. And yet, Fernando went and raced for four consecutive years. It’s just not true. That isn’t how Formula 1 works.”

Bishop suggested that getting engrossed in these rumors is very easy if one doesn’t work in the center of F1. Since he was there at the time, he knows that these “grudges” are never as big as what the outside world thinks.

Hence, Alonso’s past with Mercedes or McLaren should not come into question when the 42-year-old looks for a seat in 2025.

Fernando Alonso: A possibility for Mercedes

Earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton announced that he will join Ferrari in 2025. This leaves a spot open at Mercedes, and Alonso, whose contract with Aston Martin ends this season, could look to join. This move could turn out to be realistic for the short-term, because of Alonso’s age.

There are other drivers with more years ahead of them on the sidelines. Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari, and he too will be looking for a seat. On the other hand, Mercedes is nurturing the talent of Kimi Antonelli. Many hail the Italian as a generational talent who is currently competing in F2.

So far, nothing about Alonso’s future has been announced. But as Matt Bishop insisted, rumors of him burning bridges with Mercedes are not a factor in determining his future.