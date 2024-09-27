F1 2025 Driver Lineup: How Teams Stack Up After Daniel Ricciardo’s RB Departure

The 2024 silly season in Formula 1 has seen yet another movement in the driver market as Daniel Ricciardo has officially been let go by RB ahead of the final six races of the season, causing some ripple effects on the F1 2025 driver lineup. As the paddock looks forward to next year, most of the teams have locked in their drivers for 2025 with a few question marks across the grid.

RB – Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson

The exit of Daniel Ricciardo means Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson will drive for the team in 2025. Yuki has been with RB (formerly AlphaTauri) since 2021 and has a contract that runs until the end of 2025.

BREAKING: Liam Lawson to replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB for the remainder of the 2024 season Lawson will race for the team from the US Grand Prix onwards #F1 pic.twitter.com/XnawGuIkeu — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Lawson will be closely evaluated based on his performance in the final six races of the 2024 season. Though his future hinges on these results, it is expected that Lawson will stay with RB even if his performances fall short.

McLaren – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren is one of the few teams whose driver lineup has been set in stone for quite some time with Norris and Piastri both locked into long-term contracts. Both Norris and Piastri are supposedly contracted at least until the end of the 2026 season with prospects of getting further extensions if they keep performing at their current level.

The team is aiming to get back to its former championship-winning glory with this young driver duo and is already the favorite to win the constructors’ championship in 2024.

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

One of the most exciting driver market movements for 2025 is the confirmed partnership between Leclerc and Hamilton at Ferrari. Leclerc, who has been with the team since 2019, is contracted through to 2029, making him the face of Ferrari’s long-term future.

However, the biggest headline is the arrival of Hamilton who is set to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal, marking a major shift for the British driver after years of a successful partnership with Mercedes. The Tifosi have been eagerly waiting to see how this pairing will evolve, with hopes that Hamilton can help bring a championship back to Maranello.

Mercedes – George Russell and Kimi Antonelli

With Hamilton leaving for Ferrari, Mercedes has recently confirmed that Russell will be partnered with their junior driver Antonelli in 2025. Russell’s contract runs until the end of 2025, giving Mercedes at least one more season with the British driver as speculations about his place in the team have cropped up with Toto Wolff trying to poach Max Verstappen from Red Bull for 2026.

BREAKING: Andrea Kimi Antonelli to race for Mercedes from 2025!#F1 pic.twitter.com/bhLN48UdRE — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2024

However, Antonelli, who just turned 18 and is still in his first season of Formula 2, is an exciting prospect but has a huge task of filling Hamilton’s shoes.

Williams – Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz

Williams has also locked its lineup for 2025, with Albon extending his contract and Sainz joining the team next season. Both drivers are contracted at least until the end of 2026, meaning Williams is relying on their skill and experience to help the team move further up the grid.

Though Franco Colapinto was brought in mid-2024 as a stopgap solution after Logan Sargeant’s departure and is doing a phenomenal job, it is clear Albon and Sainz are the long-term drivers for the team.

Haas – Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon

Haas has also confirmed Bearman and Ocon as its driver pairing for 2025, with both drivers on multi-year deals. Bearman has impressed everyone in the paddock in 2024 with his stand-in performances at Ferrari and Haas, while Ocon brings some much-needed experience to complement the youth of the Briton.

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Alonso remains contracted with the Silverstone-based team at least until the end of 2026, providing the team with race-winning potential, especially with the arrival of F1 aero guru Adrian Newey.

BREAKING: Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin from 2025! pic.twitter.com/qOv32JHXpE — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 10, 2024

Stroll, on the other hand, continues on a rolling contract that is renewed on a yearly basis. However, being the son of the team owner Lawrence Stroll, it is likely that he will stay on for many seasons to come.

Alpine – Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan

Alpine has confirmed a change in their lineup for 2025, with Gasly continuing alongside newcomer Jack Doohan. Though the exact length of Gasly’s contract is unknown, he is expected to stay with the Enstone-based team at least until the end of 2026.

Doohan, on the other hand, has been signed on a one-year contract to replace Ocon, who is moving to Haas. This new pairing will aim to push Alpine further up the order, with Doohan hoping to prove himself in his debut full-time F1 season.

Sauber/Audi – Nico Hulkenberg and TBD

Sauber, which will transition into Audi’s works team in 2026, has already locked in Hulkenberg with a multi-year deal. One of the big reasons for Audi to prefer Hulkenberg was his nationality. Being a German driver associated with a German brand will play nicely for Audi in the long-term future even when he is not racing for them.

However, the second seat at Sauber is still open for 2025, with several candidates trying to get that spot. Valtteri Bottas, whose contract runs out with Sauber at the end of this season, is one of the prime candidates.

But other names like Colapinto, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Mick Schumacher are also on the team’s radar. With Mattia Binotto now leading the team, he will play a major part in deciding their 2025 driver lineup.

Red Bull Racing – Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

After winning his first championship in 2021, Red Bull gave Verstappen a long-term extension with his current contract running till the end of the 2028 season. However, rumors suggest that Verstappen could leave Red Bull before then, potentially switching to Mercedes as soon as 2026. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been vocal in his admiration for Verstappen, hinting at potential moves down the line.

Perez, meanwhile, is under contract until the end of 2026, but Red Bull may be looking to replace him as early as the end of this season if his performances don’t meet expectations. Red Bull has a history of being ruthless when it comes to driver changes, and Perez will need a miraculous shift in his form to keep his seat secure.