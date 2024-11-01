What Is Track Evolution in F1 and How Does It Happen?

Track evolution is a powerful concept in motor racing and by extension also in Formula 1 that can change how fast the cars can go around the track at certain times during a race weekend. It can also have a massive impact on qualifying and race results.

During a race weekend, the track changes over time, making it more favorable for faster lap times as the weekend progresses. This evolution means that as the surface of the track improves, drivers can find more grip, which helps them drive quicker and set better lap times.

This improvement in track conditions also plays a big role in qualifying sessions. Teams know that with every passing minute, the track is getting faster, so they try to time when their drivers go out for their fastest lap attempts, aiming to hit the track at the exact moment when it offers maximum grip. It is one of the many crucial factors that strategists have to keep in mind when planning for the best possible results for their team and drivers.

How does the track actually evolve?

Early in a weekend, when drivers first head out, the track is often described as “green.” Commentators often mention this “green track” during Friday practice sessions, especially at tracks in the Middle East, like Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, where dust and sand on the track make grip even worse.

As the weekend goes on, Formula 1 cars keep driving over the same parts of the track, and their tires leave behind a layer of rubber on what’s called the “racing line”—the ideal path around the circuit that drivers try to follow to be as fast as possible. Another important factor in track evolution is the removal of dust from the track.

When cars repeatedly pass over the same line, they not only lay down rubber but also sweep away dust, further improving grip. This rubber works like an extra layer of grip, helping the tires hold on to the track. As more and more rubber is left on the racing line, the surface becomes faster and more stable for the cars.

So, a track that started out green at the beginning of a weekend gradually becomes a lot more “rubbered in” by qualifying and the race, allowing for faster lap times.