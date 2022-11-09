F1 Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule: When and where to watch the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix main race?

F1 will return to the track with the final sprint race of the 2022 season at the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.

Going into the 21st round of racing and the penultimate race of the 2022 championship season, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are hoping to secure their first win.

With the Brackley-based team improving to the W13 in the last two races, we might witness a tooth-and-nail battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, who have been dominant all season.

“IS THAT GLOCK?!” 😱@LewisHamilton won his first world championship after a dramatic final lap in Brazil! 🍿#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WaqkYa4Hq7 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Red Bull would be hoping to secure yet another victory to clinch the top two finish in Abu Dhabi, the final race of the season.

Ferrari, who started the 2022 season with a strong foot on the track has fallen short as the season progressed. Currently, the Italian giants are only 40 points ahead of the Mercedes in Constructors championship.

Going into the racing weekend, the Scuderia would be aiming to gain more points to secure P2.

Also Read: Red Bull chief accuses Toto Wolff’s team for leaking their cost cap data

When and where to watch the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix?

The racing in Brazil is scheduled to take place from November 11 to November 13. Here’s how you can catch the live-action:

2022 BRAZILIAN GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 16:30 Friday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 08:00 Saturday FP2 Sky Sports F1 16:30 Saturday Sprint Sky Sports F1 08:30 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 19:00

2022 BRAZILIAN GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 ESPNU 10:30 Friday Qualifying ESPN2 02:00 Saturday FP2 ESPN2 10:30 Saturday Sprint ESPN2 02:30 Sunday Grand Prix ESPN 01:00

2022 BRAZILIAN GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 FoxTel/Kayo 01:30 Friday Qualifying FoxTel/Kayo 17:00 Saturday FP2 FoxTel/Kayo 01:30 Saturday Sprint FoxTel/Kayo 17:30 Sunday Grand Prix FoxTel/Kayo 04:00

Also Read: Max Verstappen weak technically, Sebastian Vettel more complete driver opines ex Red Bull head

Will Lewis Hamilton clinch the victory at Brazilian Grand Prix?

7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton made the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix one of the most memorable races with his magical drive from the back of the grid to P5 in the Sprint race and then his glorious victory on the race day.

However, while the W12 in the 2021 season provided the Briton with a magnificent pace to be involved in an intense battle, the W13 in 2022 has served as a disappointment.

Hamilton is yet to secure a victory in the current season and going into the penultimate racing weekend, there is a bit of hope that the Briton might shoot back to the front as the car has shown positive improvement in the last two races.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Mercedes will be able to compete with Red Bull.

Also Read: When Lewis Hamilton “dummied” Max Verstappen to win the 2021 Brazilian GP