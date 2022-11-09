When Lewis Hamilton “dummied” Max Verstappen to win the 2021 Brazilian GP

The 2021 Brazilian GP is widely regarded as the Lewis Hamilton Masterclass. The Briton overcame the entire grid to win the race proving to everyone why he is one the greatest of all time.

Hamilton qualified on pole position in the race. But he was disqualified after his DRS slot was larger than the permitted 85 mm. Hamilton’s pole was awarded to Max Verstappen who was leading the championship by 19 points.

Hamilton was forced to start dead last in the Sprint race. He himself stated, “There were a lot of cars ahead of me.” But within the first lap, Lewis went from P20 to P14.

Over the 24 laps, Hamilton would gain 15 places and finish sprint P5. And he would come back to hunt Verstappen and the Red Bull the next day to win in the track he holds dear to himself.

How Lewis Hamilton ‘schooled’ Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen finish 2nd in the Sprint race at Interlagos and started P2. While Lewis took a 5-place grid Penalty for installing a new internal combustion engine beyond his allocated 3.

But that did not stop the 7-time World Champion. He would continue his form from Saturday and fight his way up the pack. Until it was only Max who was ahead of Lewis.

Lewis would attempt an overtake on Verstappen on Lap 48 around the outside at Turn 4. But the Dutchman made a late-braking move, pushing Hamilton wide off the track. Hamilton would lose the opportunity but would come back at the end of Lap 49

Lewis made a move in the DRS zone in order to overtake Max at turn 1. “I dummied him into turn 1. I made him think I would go on the inside, so he defended.” This forced Max to take a tight corner giving the advantage to Lewis

Lewis added, “I had a better position after turn 1. So When I came on the straight, I slingshot past him.” On Lap 50 of the race, Lewis finally managed to outwit Verstappen and took the lead and won the race after starting P20.

A new “Multi-year” contract awaits

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 101st race win in Sao Paolo in front of his dear Brazilian fans. The Briton would unflur the Brazilian flag on the podium and would become a sensation in the country. A gesture that would prompt the Brazilian government in handing him honourary citizenship in 2022.

Lewis himself regards the race as, “One of the best races I have ever done. And one of the races I am most proud of.” The Briton would slim his deficit to Verstappen to 14 points and level it before the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton claimed his first title in Brazil in 2008 after denying Ferrari’s Felipe Massa the win. But 16 years later, Hamilton still feels he has a lot of racing left in him.

Despite not being able to win a race in 2022, Hamilton feels he is far from retiring from the sport. He is hoping to pen a new multi-year contract with Mercedes during the 2022 Winter break.

Lewis added, “There’s like this whole thing of retiring that’s always lingering around. Honestly, I don’t like the idea of it and I don’t feel like I’m there.”

Mercedes’s performances have improved over the season. And hopefully, Lewis secures his first win of 2022 in Brazil. And now that he has been inducted as a Brazilian Citizen, the victory would be so much more epic.

