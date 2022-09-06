Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel claims athletes are discouraged to speak about Mental Health

Sebastian Vettel has recently said that sports stars have been discouraged from publicly speaking about their mental health.

Sebastian Vettel, four-time world champion, said that sports stars are discouraged from speaking about their mental health. The German recently announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season.

Vettel said there is “no superman” in how athletes deal with self-doubt. He also believes that sports would display more humility if more open conversations were involved. ‘

The German told the media: “If I’ve learned anything its you’re never alone with the thoughts you have. And you’re not the first one to have these thoughts”.

Vettel has been an ambassador for Formula 1 in other important issues. Speaking about mental health will add to his admirable list. In recent years, the four-time world champion has been outspoken over issues such as diversity and racism in sports.

Vettel has also brought light to the deteriorating environmental issues in the world. Vettel will surely be a huge loss to Formula 1, not only on track but off track as well.

Sebastian Vettel says not speaking out is a sign of “weakness in our society”

Sebastian Vettel is not the first Formula 1 driver to discuss the topic of mental health. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris have opened up about the topic.

The British duo also revealed that they underwent therapy to deal with their issues. Other athletes that have spoken on the topic are tennis star Emma Raducanu and cricket stars Ben Stokes and Glenn Maxwell.

The four-time world champion considers not opening up a weakness in our society. The German said: “I see it as weakness in our society because it gets seen as a sign of weakness if you talk about your feelings and you open up.”

The German also added that things are different from 30 years ago. There’s a lot more going on these days. He also mentioned that everyone has self-doubts.

Vettel may leave the sport at the end of the year, but one thing for sure is that he can be a great spokesperson for Formula 1 over important issues.

