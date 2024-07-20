F1 Cars, Which Cost $15 Million, Could Soon Get Air Conditioners

F1 teams use cutting-edge technology to build their cars, but they don’t have air-conditioners fitted in them. That, however, can all change very soon.

According to Autosport, the FIA is planning a trial to fit air-conditioners in the $15 million challengers after several drivers complained about extreme heat at the 2023 Qatar GP.

During the race in Lusail, the temperatures were always above 87.8 F (31 C). As a result, some admitted to feeling unwell on the team radio. Williams’ Logan Sargeant retired and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon threw up inside his helmet due to the sweltering heat.

In addition to fitting air-conditioners, the FIA is making changes to the calendar too. October is being deemed too hot a month for the Qatar GP to take place. As such, the race is being shifted to December from this year onwards, when temperatures are expected to be cooler.

F1 cars are getting AC, but you go to eat at a restaurant in Europe and it’s 90°F inside. pic.twitter.com/2VugPSzNi3 — Daniel Vassallo (@dvassallo) July 19, 2024

The trial for the air-conditioners will be carried out at the Dutch GP weekend next month. Its main aim will be to improve airflow in the cockpit for drivers.

How are the F1 cars’ cooling systems currently designed?

The 2024 F1 cars have a duct at the top of their noses which directs air into the cockpit. But the FIA wants to improve on this. The governing body of the sport plans on introducing direct in-cockpit air cooling.

If this test is successful, the FIA will make the updated cooling system mandatory for all teams. A statement from the FIA read,

“If these tests prove successful, the FIA will mandate the installation of such an active cooling system in Formula 1 cars in the future when a heat hazard will have been declared.“

After the Qatar GP last year, the FIA promised all teams that they would carry out extensive research to protect the drivers’ health. Considering that the FIA has taken steps to address the situation, it seems that they are delivering on the promise.