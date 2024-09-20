“F1 Driver Situation Is Not Over”: James Vowles Reveals Future Plans for Franco Colapinto

Williams find themselves in a strong position as they arguably have two of the best drivers — Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon — signed for 2025. Since the team already have two top drivers signed for next season, they have a luxury problem, with Franco Colapinto performing phenomenally well so far.

Since the Grove-based outfit do not have a seat to offer Colapinto next year, they are having discussions with the likes of Sauber/Audi to sign the Argentine. Williams team principal James Vowles confirmed the same in his interview with WSJ News.

He explained that if Audi do not sign Colapinto, then Williams will involve him in their Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program. This testing mileage can ensure that the Argentine maintains his good shape. Vowles believes that doing so will help Colapinto be ready when an offer arises.

As for when teams may next have vacancies, Vowles revealed that this could be as soon as next year. He said, “What I have learned in the last 12 months is that the F1 driver situation is not over. It’s good for us. We’re signed. But watch next year. I think you are going to see a bit more movement.”

Colapinto has just competed in two F1 races so far but he has already caught the attention of his fellow drivers and even other teams. He impressed a lot with a stellar points-scoring weekend in Baku.

During qualifying, he not only managed to reach Q3 but outqualified his teammate Albon as well. In the race, Colapinto showed remarkable consistency lap after lap to finish in a position higher than where he started.

The 21-year-old was so impressive in a race where even the most experienced drivers have struggled to keep the car away from the barriers in the past. Hence, if Colapinto can continue to deliver in such a fashion for the remainder of this season, then he increases the possibility of landing a seat if and when any vacancy opens up.