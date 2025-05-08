mobile app bar

“This Is on Us”: James Vowles Takes Blame for Alex Albon ‘Attacking’ Carlos Sainz

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
James Vowles(L), Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon(R)

James Vowles(L), Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon(R)
Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ, IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Williams teammates Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz seem to have been working well together for most of this season. As revealed by Williams team principal James Vowles in Australia, Sainz also played a crucial role in helping Albon finish P5 in Melbourne, as he was the one who came up with the strategy on the pit wall.

However, the first signs of tensions between Albon and Sainz seemed to emerge last weekend in Miami when the Thai driver pulled off a move on the Spaniard. Sainz was initially told by his race engineer that Albon would not attack him.

Yet, Albon did, and the two ended up making contact. With Sainz’s FW47 suffering some minor damage, he was annoyed. Sainz told the media after the session that he felt “stupid” and “powerless” as the team had told him that he would not be attacked.

“Obviously, if I’m told on the radio that I’m not going to be attacked, that we’re going to push together. Then to be overtaken, as a driver, you always feel stupid, powerless,” he explained as quoted by Motorsport.com.

On hearing Sainz’s remarks, most would obviously blame Albon for defying team orders. However, per Vowles, the team was to blame.

“This isn’t Alex going against team orders,” he revealed in a team’s debrief video on YouTube. “To Carlos, the message was communicated: ‘Alex won’t attack you.’ And to Alex, that same message was communicated that he isn’t to overtake Carlos but only when his DRS was open and he was effectively alongside Carlos completing the overtake“.

Vowles then vowed that the team would reflect on the mistake and ensure that it doesn’t happen again. “This is on us as a team, as an organization, to significantly tighten up how we communicate to the engineers and how quickly we communicate to the drivers. What I can assure everyone is it simply won’t happen again,” he added.

The 45-year-old wrapped this part of the debrief by reiterating how the Grove-based team is lucky to have two drivers who have a “world-class” caliber. And while he is sure that the duo will do everything in their power to lead Williams back to the front of the grid, it is his duty to ensure that they get the right “construct” to fight.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these