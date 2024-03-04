F1 Drivers Give Verdict on the Latest DRS Rule After the Bahrain GP – “It’s a bit of Disadvantage”

The first race of the 2024 F1 season saw the implementation of new rules in the race. While drivers previously had to wait for two laps before activating DRS, the new rule asks them to wait for just one. Reflecting on the same, according to a report from Total Motorsport, drivers have their say on the matter. Sergio Perez, in particular, believes the rule acts as a disadvantage in certain scenarios.

“I saw Carlos [Sainz], he lost DRS early on and he was just out of contention for a while. And the car ahead going straight into the clean air, it’s basically going on his own and has to use more of his tyres, so it’s a bit of a disadvantage if you are fighting in places like Baku or even Jeddah.”, said Perez.

Nonetheless, Perez believes the rule change will have an impact on how drivers race. He claimed it would be interesting to see what difference the rule makes in the first few laps. Recalling the initial battle between him, Mercedes, and Ferrari in Bahrain, he claimed the first stint was “very racy” between them, owing to the change.

Max Verstappen also chimed in with his opinion on the matter. He feels the change is about knowing how much a driver should push. They want to push but also save their tires, “So, it’s making that decision.”

However, the Dutchman did not get much chance to fully utilize the prowess of his car’s DRS. Starting from pole position, he led the race throughout. Completing a Grand Slam in the first race of the season, the three-time world champion won the race by over 22 seconds.

Carlos Sainz has his say on the latest F1 rule

Carlos Sainz was also present during the conversation, completing the first three podium finishers of 2024. The Spaniard had an incredible drive in Bahrain, ousting George Russell to secure P3. Speaking about the latest F1 rule, Sainz agreed with the opinion of Perez. He claimed it will be a tricky season heading into the remaining 23 races like this. Per Sainz, the change will be a challenge but also an interesting thing to think about.

The latest rule change should make for interesting battles early on in most races this season. Given the one-lap pace of the top teams is very close, the early use of DRS will add to the excitement of racing. Closely performing drivers could stand to gain or lose a higher finishing position owing to the smart use of DRS.

The use of such technology allows drivers to overtake their competitors on long straights. Cars traveling at 180 mph can reach up to 200 mph owing to DRS. Hence, it allows drivers to eat up the distance between those in front of them.