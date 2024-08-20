F1 Expert Believes the Loyalty of Orange Army Will Be Tested at Dutch GP if Max Verstappen Struggles With Car

Fans often play a crucial role in setting the tone in an event for their team or the athlete they support. Max Verstappen and Red Bull have enjoyed the fans’ support in the Netherlands in the last four years. In each of those four years, the Dutchman has paid his dues to his loyal Orange Army with a win. Each time, that win followed another win from a previous race.

The tables, however, have turned in 2024. Neither has Verstappen enjoyed similar levels of dominance nor is he walking to the Dutch GP with a win from the previous Grand Prix.

This makes one wonder – will the Orange Army continue to support Verstappen and Red Bull with the same passion they always have if he loses? Sky F1 commentator David Croft believes this is the ultimate test of character for the Dutch fans. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Croft said,

“As for the Dutch fans, the true test of fandom is when you continue to cheer as loudly and support as loudly your hero when they’re not doing as well. Often, it makes the good times even more worthwhile when they become good, eventually. That you’ve been there through the lesser successful moments.”

While Croft dubbed Verstappen’s ongoing form “lesser successful,” he did realize the reigning champion has already won seven races so far in the season. Therefore, he joked, “If this is a lesser successful moment for Max, he’ll be a 10-time champion by the time he retires.”

Nevertheless, Croft believes the Orange Army needs to back their hero and show their support even if he loses the Dutch GP. A number of factors have kept Verstappen out of race-win contention in several races so far in 2024.

MAX CALLING THE ORANGE ARMY THE GOOD ORANGE AND THE ONES BEHIND HIM (MCLAREN) THE UGLY ONE pic.twitter.com/L52u7aGz3x — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 30, 2024

One of those is rivals like Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari developing a better understanding of the ground-effect concept. In turn, that has resulted in them producing quicker and more stable platforms for their respective cars.

Another big reason is that Red Bull lost the momentum they had built in the record-breaking 2023 season. From struggling with brake issues to finding the right circuit-specific balance, Red Bull has floundered frequently. With the start of the second half of the season right around the corner, the Austrian team will look to put these woes behind them.