F1 Expert Explains “Nobody Told Daniel Ricciardo Explicitly” That Singapore Would Be His Last Race

Heading into the Singapore GP, there was paddock chatter that it might be Daniel Ricciardo’s last race of the season. While nothing was officially confirmed until after the weekend, Ricciardo had a sense the rumors were true, despite not being informed of the team’s plans.

The Race‘s journalist Scott Mitchell-Malm revealed that Ricciardo was almost certain that Liam Lawson would replace him at RB next season. But he had no idea that it would happen with six races to go in 2024.

“As far as I can understand, the best I can make out, nobody told Riccardo explicitly, this is your last race, we will be replacing you after this,” he said. “He knew that there was a very, very good chance, probably 99% chance he was losing his drive for Lawson for the following year.”

Mitchell-Malm added that Red Bull (RB’s parent team) told Ricciardo that he would be with the team until the end of 2024. However, things changed drastically in the days leading up to the Singapore GP, and Helmut Marko might have had a hand in that.

The Red Bull chief had suggested multiple times, that a decision regarding Ricciardo and Lawson would be made in Singapore. Personally, however, Ricciardo had no idea what was going to happen.

After the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the Honey Badger was emotional. He remained in his car longer than usual, taking a moment to savor everything, unsure of whether he would race in F1 again.

Shortly after, RB confirmed Ricciardo’s departure, announcing Lawson as his replacement for the remainder of the season. However, it remains uncertain if Lawson will continue beyond that.

Lawson’s RB future

Soon after his move was made official, Lawson confirmed that he had only signed a contract with RB for six races. In that time, the Faenza-based team, and Red Bull would judge his performance, before offering him a long-term contract.

As of now, Lawson’s spot on the 2025 grid is not confirmed. Reports suggest he will be evaluated for a potential Red Bull seat, along with his teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

At the Milton Keynes-based squad, the leadership remains unsatisfied with Sergio Perez’s performance. Rumors have also circulated about Max Verstappen considering an exit, and Red Bull wants to be prepared for any scenario.

Team Principal Christian Horner acknowledged that Ricciardo’s departure was part of this forward-thinking approach. The decision was made with the bigger picture in mind: with Perez underperforming and Verstappen possibly leaving, Red Bull needs a capable backup ready to assume the lead driver role.