F1 fans have to use $1.52 dollar’s worth special coin to purchase food and water at the Italian Grand Prix

Italian Grand Prix’s Monza circuit is only accepting special physical and digital coins as a medium to get food or water during the race.

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is a historic track with its roots dating back to the 1920s. However, looks like a practice of the 1920s has also returned in the 2022 season.

This specific practice relates to the serving of food and water to the spectators who are ready to cheer their team during the race. In all the other circuits, cash is the main method of ordering food and water.

However, at the Monza circuit, they neither accept cash nor credit card. Instead, a special digital and physical coin is the only means of acceptance. One special coin equals $1.52.

Tifosi is enjoying a great run by their team Ferrari as Charles Leclerc as he secured the pole position. He will be looking to capitalize and take the victory ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

@F1 @Autodromo_Monza so in order to get food or drink at the circuit you must pay for tokens. The problem is they’ve run out of the tokens. Those who didn’t get tokens can’t buy food or drink with actually money meaning you are left to starve. Not good enough. pic.twitter.com/IfTtujEQGN — enya (@Enya_SV5) September 10, 2022

Fight for the tokens at the Italian Grand Prix

There is one thing any fan would not like mismanagement during a race weekend. Moreover, plenty of fans have fallen victim to the same during this weekend.

Taking the digital way, fans have to register to a special website and transfer money via credit card on it. Inside the track, they will have to scan their race bracelets which contain the money.

However, this was not implemented properly as the website crashed and people could not log in. Moreover, the angry fans had to leave the circuit and find alternatives outside.

The physical coins system is not working as well. The hungry and angry fans have to wait for more than 2 hours in line to get in their seats. Besides, the line to the ATMs is also long as each fan withdraws bundles of coins for food and water.

This is handful of tokens for food and drink. You queue for 2 hrs for tokens, 2 hrs for food 2 hrs to get water or drinks. @Autodromo_Monza @F1 this is why tracks will no longer be on the calendar, not because the racing is bad. But because they can’t support the new fan base. pic.twitter.com/b21T9J9Cad — Joe TL (@JoeTL92) September 11, 2022

