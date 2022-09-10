“He will probably lead after 15 laps”: George Russell predicts Max Verstappen masterclass at Monza ahead of 2022 Italian GP

Mercedes’ George Russell predicts a comfortable Max Verstappen victory in Monza ahead of the Italian GP this Sunday.

Verstappen took to the track on Saturday knowing that he will take a five-place grid penalty at the Italian GP. Singapore and Japan are the upcoming venues for F1, and both those circuits are very difficult to overtake in. This is why Verstappen and Red Bull wanted to take a new Internal Combustion Engine (and consequently a penalty) in Monza, a track where they can overtake. I

In spite of his planned grid penalty, Verstappen wanted to finish P1 in order to start P6 on Sunday. Things did not quite go to plan, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc snatched pole position. As a result, the Red Bull ace will start P7 on Sunday.

An interesting battle awaits tomorrow 💪 #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/YoHjWYQELF — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 10, 2022

Verstappen, however, is not worried about his starting position. He does not see the Mercedes or McLaren cars ahead of him as a threat and is confident he can overtake them easily. “They (McLaren and Mercedes) were quite far off in Qualifying,” Verstappen said to Sky Sports. “So I am not really expecting them to be a big threat.”

Also read: 16 pole winner Charles Leclerc equals Michael Schumacher’s record after claiming P1 at Italian GP

George Russell won’t try and defend against Max Verstappen in Monza

Verstappen’s most recent grid penalty was in Spa-Francorchamps. He started that race in P14 and shocked everyone by how dominant he was. Within the first 10 laps of the Belgian GP, it was clear that Verstappen was going to win. Despite starting from so far back, his win in Spa turned out to be one of his most comfortable wins of all time.

Mercedes’ George Russell, who starts from P2 on Sunday, expects a similar performance from the Dutchman. After Saturday’s qualifying, the Brit insisted that his Red Bull counterpart will probably be leading the race under 15 laps!

George Russell’s prediction for Max Verstappen at the #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/JfDKyPOjtm — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) September 10, 2022

“It doesn’t matter what Max does,” he said. “He will still finish ahead of us. He will probably be in the lead after 15 laps.”

Verstappen won the 2021 Title after a tough battle with Lewis Hamilton. This year, however, he has been in a league of his own as Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted himself. No driver has matched him in terms of pace and consistency this year, as he continues his charge towards yet another World Championship.

Also read: 80 Dutch Max Verstappen fans caught building illegal grandstand in Monza ahead of Italian GP