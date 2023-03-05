F1 Fans Throw Tomatoes at McLaren After Finally Proving Daniel Ricciardo’s Innocence: “Karma Is Sweet”

Daniel Ricciardo’s sacking was a slow and painful one. Not only for the driver himself but also for all those watching. The ever-growing tensions between Ricciardo and team boss Zak Brown only caused more fumbles and sub-par performances. And so, once the star of Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo was shown the axe by McLaren.

An important thing to note was, despite inferior performances from both drivers, they blamed Ricciardo for being the issue with the team, not the car. Although Norris outperformed his teammate, the situation went out of hand. The F1 community did not take kindly to Brown’s very public criticism.

And hence, leaving Ricciardo $18 million richer, McLaren booted their last race winner for promising young talent. But now, with the problem gone, has the team improved?

Fans rally to support Daniel Ricciardo

Having watched the deplorable performance of the Papaya cars, fans were quick to call out Brown for blaming Ricciardo. As the qualifying session progressed the fans enjoyed calling out the McLaren team.

Fans sat back and enjoyed the idea of Ricciardo being saved from reliving the 2022 experience all over again.

What provided comedic relief to the events on the racetrack was fans being reminded of the hefty sum McLaren had to pay to let the man go.

Overall, Ricciardo and his fans experienced some form of justice as the Honey Badger is a happy man back home where he belongs- Red Bull.

Ricciardo was given a chilling warning before joining McLaren

In Drive to Survive, the Netflix crew was heeling Ricciardo’s exit at McLaren and caught on to a conversation he was having with former Renault boss, Cyril Abiteboul. At the end of their conversation, Abiteboul leaves Ricciardo with an eerie reminder.

“I told you not to trust Zak.” This warning rings true because of the messy, hush-hush, under-the-table discussions taking place with Oscar Piastri, while Ricciardo was continuously told to make press statements saying he will stay with the team.

However, the past is in the past. Ricciardo now goes back to blue with Red Bull, with a big smile plastered across his face. As for McLaren, it looks like it’s going to be a long season ahead.