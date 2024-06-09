George Russell Avoids Arrest Just a Few Moments Before His Pole in Canadian Grand Prix

For George Russell, Saturday in Montreal was going to be just like any other F1 qualifying day. He got ready, got into his car, and decided to drive to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, taking the usual route he is familiar with. Unfortunately, the Canadian police weren’t too happy with the Mercedes driver and pulled him over on his way to the track.

Kym Illman revealed the incident surrounding Russell’s near arrest in a YouTube video he posted on his channel. “The traffic situation changed dramatically [today] from the previous few days.”

The T pose is back. pic.twitter.com/D9LrtSX27p — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 8, 2024

Russell was unaware about any changes, and got about doing what he thought was right. The cops, however, were furious and Illman reveals that one of them even “threw a badge” at the 26-year-old. “Sounds like he didn’t care if he was an F1 driver.”

Russell’s entourage admitted to the mistake, and Illman insists that the Silver Arrows driver was very lucky, not to be taken in by the cops. However, as the Australian photographer points out, Russell didn’t seem to be affected by the entire ordeal.

In fact, Saturday turned out to be his best qualifying day of the 2024 season so far.

Near arrest doesn’t deter George Russell’s Canadian GP performance

Russell got to the track without any difficulties thereafter, and suited up for FP3 and qualifying, both of which turned out to be near perfect for the Briton. In FP3, he finished P3 behind teammate Lewis Hamilton [P1] and Max Verstappen [P2]. But it was qualifying where he stole the show.

In a session affected by rain initially, Russell kept his cool and managed to get into Q3 without any scares. There, he put in a lap time of 1:12.00, which although was the same as Verstappen’s, put him on pole. The Dutchman will start P2, right behind Russell.

Safe to say, Russell close encounter with a potential arrest didn’t take his focus away. Now on Sunday, he would look to get to the track without any hurdles and be in the mix for his first win of the 2024 season.