“Question Why Hamilton Even..”: Fans Bust into Outrage Over $26 of Disrespect on Lewis Hamilton & Toto Wolf

The memory of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is still raw for everyone involved. Mercedes, the reigning champions, are left with a stain on their reputation. It left Lewis Hamilton with a sense of unfinished business that may never be resolved. The chaotic and dramatic events of that fateful night in Abu Dhabi will forever leave a mark on the history of the sport.

On December 12th, 2021, emotions were running high for fans of both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, as well as for those in the Red Bull and Mercedes garages. The tension reached its peak on the last lap when the now-infamous Nicholas Latifi crash occurred, and Michael Masi made some questionable decisions that had a lasting impact on the sport.

In the heat of the moment, we saw Toto Wolff expressing his anger, frustration, and sadness at what he had just witnessed, crying into his headphones. His words, “No Michael, no, that was so not right,” have become iconic, imprinted in the minds of all who witnessed that moment. Initially painful to watch, it has since become something of a joke, with memes and T-shirts featuring the quote. However, where do we draw the line?

Recently, at a gift store in Madrid, a $26 cup featuring Toto Wolff’s infamous radio message was on display. While some may find it humorous, many fans have expressed their outrage at the disrespect shown towards what happened to Lewis Hamilton and the sport that night.

They have questioned the credibility and seriousness of the incident and the need to promote it as something to be proud of. Fans have swamped social media platforms voicing their displeasure at the mockery being made of a significant moment in the sport’s history.

Fans riot against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes disrespect

The viral mug took over Twitter and Reddit, and many were clearly agitated. Fans dubbed the entire situation scandalous as they refused to encourage this merchandise.

I have never seen a sport celebrate race manipulation the way Formula 1 does. Absolutely shameless. https://t.co/ayob5hI2w0 — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) March 23, 2023

Imagine working your ass off to win the most races and most championships EVER only for the sport you're in to turn and sell merchandise that mocks the very moment they stole that from you. I question why Hamilton even returned to F1 in January 2022. — Farinho (@Farinho_10) March 24, 2023

Am I being too serious in thinking this is scandalous?

The biggest robbery in the sports history, played out live and they're literally trying to make money from it??

Why not sell some with Wheatley and the Red Bull team radio while they're at it!.. https://t.co/ZhQGMVS3NV — F1losophy (@f1losophy) March 23, 2023

They cheated the greatest driver of the sport out of championship in the most controversial way and make it a big joke after that. Tells you everything you need to know about this sport. https://t.co/d8gCn57Z6j — ً (@tsimiks) March 23, 2023

Other fans chose to take it in jest. Fans flooded Reddit with other radio messages that could find their version of the mug.

Regardless of the reaction, it’s safe to say that this mug is everywhere.

Now, as the plot takes a turn for Mercedes, they continue to struggle with the car they have on hand. Lewis Hamilton is still on the hunt for that record-breaking 8th title. Will Mercedes ever recover from the storm that hit them?