F1 Hungaroring 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Main Race?

F1 drivers will be back on track this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix before going on a month-long summer break.

F1 will travel to Hungary this weekend for the 13th round of racing in the 2022 season. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who now has a 63-point lead over his closest rival in the championship battle, would be looking to increase the gap.

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who suffered a heartbreaking DNF last time out at the French Grand Prix would be hoping to bridge the gap to Verstappen.

Going into the Hungarian GP, Haas is expected to bring major upgrades to the track. AMUS reported that it would be as similar as F1-75 with some people calling it a ‘white Ferrari.’

Watch how Seb immediately gets going again after this 360° 💪#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/T0lP9PClXg — Formula 1 (@F1) July 27, 2022

When and where to watch the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Here’s how you can catch the live action this weekend at Hungaroring: