Hungary GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Hungaroring ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

A rainy weekend is set to welcome the drivers at the Hungary GP after scorching hot racing at the French GP last time out.

F1 drivers will return to the track this weekend at the Hungary GP. They will experience wet weather before going into a month-long summer break.

The drivers saw consecutive wet weather in Canada, Great Britain and Austria before experiencing scorching hot weather last time out in France.

Watch how Seb immediately gets going again after this 360° 💪#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/T0lP9PClXg — Formula 1 (@F1) July 27, 2022

Going into the Hungaroring, rain is set to fall throughout Saturday, potentially creating a jumbled-up grid.

Given the narrow twisty layout of the Hungaroring, few of the usual top-of-the-grid drivers will be pleased by the weather knowing that one mistake will put them in the chaotic midfield.

Last year, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon mastered the mixed conditions and scored a shock win.

Hungary GP Weather Forecast

On Friday, the weekend with high temperatures similar to France with 32 degrees celsius and largely clear skies.

While the rain forecast remains zero per cent the main concern is the shift in wind direction. At eight mph, at least the speed of the wind will remain consistent.

On Saturday, the day of qualifying, the temperatures are predicted to drop to around 25 degrees celsius with an 80 per cent threat of rainfall. Rain is set to come with a slightly stronger wind.

Going into the main race day on Sunday, temperatures will remain similar to Saturday with a peak of 26 Celsius.

However, the threat of rain is predicted to decrease throughout the day. There will be just a 14 per cent chance of rain at the start of the Grand Prix.