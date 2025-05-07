“You Will Never Win a Race”: Guenther Steiner Warns Lando Norris Against Mental Turmoil

2025 was supposed to be Lando Norris’ year. He entered the season as the pre-season favorite, confidently speaking about his title ambitions. And when he opened the campaign with a victory in Australia, it seemed he was ready to deliver.

Since then, however, things have unraveled. Norris hasn’t won a race since, while teammate Oscar Piastri has claimed four of the last five. Once again, Norris has started putting himself under pressure — just like his struggles in 2024 — leading to mistakes in crucial moments.

In Miami last weekend, he had a real shot at victory. He qualified P2 behind Max Verstappen, who was driving a much weaker RB21. All Norris needed was a strong start and control the pace. But, as has often been the case in his duels with Verstappen, the Dutchman refused to yield.

Lando Norris on his battle with Max Verstappen in Miami…#F1 pic.twitter.com/URuKYNRAL2 — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) May 5, 2025

Norris made an overly aggressive attempt into Turn 1, which backfired and dropped him to P5. Though he recovered well to finish second, it was Piastri who ultimately took the win — from P4 on the grid. Once again, a momentary lapse proved costly.

Guenther Steiner believes the Briton must improve his mental approach if he hopes to end his winless streak and stay in the title fight.

The former Haas team principal was responding to Norris’ post-race comments, which revealed how much external opinions still weigh on him. “What can I say? If I don’t go for it, people complain. If I go for it, people complain, so you can’t win,” the Bristol-born driver had said said.

Steiner, however, was blunt in his response. “If you listen to what the stewards tell you what you should be doing — I mean, good morning — you will never win a race,” he said on The Red Flags podcast.

According to Steiner, Norris needs to decide whether he wants to race on his own terms or be guided by outside voices.

Piastri now has more wins in F1 than teammate Norris… He’s participated in 82 fewer Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/7SsKUPv8D0 — Autosport (@autosport) May 4, 2025

Norris’ comments likely stem from the criticism he faced last season, when he was accused of being too passive against Verstappen. At the time, lacking a car capable of consistent wins (with Ferrari also in the fight for the Constructors), Norris would often avoid direct battles with the Red Bull driver and avoid risks that could hurt him in the long run.

But that’s no longer the case. The MCL39 is the fastest car on the grid — and there’s no reason for him to hold back.

Norris need only look at Piastri. Despite having 82 fewer races under his belt, the Australian has already managed to trouble Verstappen more than Norris ever has. In Jeddah, for example, Piastri’s aggressive start forced Verstappen off track and earned the Red Bull driver a 5-second penalty. In the end, it was Piastri who capitalized and took the win.

If Norris wants to keep challenging Verstappen, that’s the kind of intent he needs to adopt.