F1 Presenter Urges Lewis Hamilton to Crash Mercedes $177,000 GT as Ferrari Move Is Only a Few Months Away

Ahead of the British GP, Sky Sports F1 presenters got their private version of hot laps around Silverstone. This was done courtesy of the Mercedes trio of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Toto Wolff to get the presenters’ hearts racing. However, F1 veteran journalist Simon Lazenby let out his intrusive thoughts during these laps. He urged Lewis Hamilton to trash the $177,000 Mercedes car they were sat owing to his imminent Ferrari move.

As seen on Sky Sports F1’s YouTube, Lazenby hilariously said, “Quite near the wall. You going to take the mirror off? Doesn’t matter, you can trash it. You’re a Ferrari driver next year”, with his heart racing at 95 beats a minute. Taking in the suggestion, Hamilton drifted the Mercedes AMG GT 63 off track.

Nat’s face here says it all during our heart-rate challenge with @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/lxB32CpHop — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 6, 2024

This just proves how nonchalant the seven-time champion is about the move away from Mercedes. Although not a lot can be read into the situation as it’s all fun and games.

The Brit was trying to win the competition by making risky moves and getting Lazenby’s heart rate up. He made another risky move by overtaking his boss Wolff on the pit entry running over grass.

His move did work as the Sky presenter was recorded shouting “No no no, that’s just silly”. It worked as well with his heartbeat climbing up to 105. However, nothing in the past few months has gotten the entire F1 world buzzing like the Brit’s Ferrari announcement.

How Hamilton’s Ferrari move has built a lot of anticipation

When the two biggest entities in Hamilton and Ferrari announced their partnership for 2025 and beyond, it sent shockwaves throughout the world. The two biggest brands of F1 are combining their forces come 2025 and there is a lot of buzz around it.

It will be Hamilton’s second move in his career after he left a front-running McLaren for a struggling Mercedes in 2013. However, the current generation Ferrari is still one of the frontrunners. Only time will tell how this mega partnership will play out.

However, the anticipation is high with many expecting Hamilton to win his record-breaking and elusive 8th championship wearing the Ferrari red. The 39-year-old will become the second driver in the sport’s history to win a championship with three different teams after the late great Juan Manuel Fangio.