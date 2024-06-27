mobile app bar

“He Took the Decision Not Because of Performances”: Lewis Hamilton Unlikely to Regret His Ferrari Move

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Credits: IMAGO Sven Simon

Lewis Hamilton has already decided to move to Ferrari in 2025, with the hope of winning a record eighth title with them. However, with the Prancing Horse’s form seemingly dipping recently, the Briton could have made the wrong move.

Despite the same, an ESPN journalist has claimed that Hamilton never decided to move to Ferrari with their level of performance in mind. When Tom Clarkson asked on the most recent episode of the F1 Nation Podcast if Hamilton should be worried about Ferrari’s performances, the ESPN journalist replied,

Obviously, he signed for Ferrari because of something he had seen“.

The journalist then added that he does not see Lewis Hamilton regretting his move to Maranello despite Ferrari’s performances having been poor in comparison to Mercedes in recent races. The ESPN journalist then teased that there is a possibility that Adrian Newey may also sign for Ferrari.

If that were to happen, Ferrari may indeed be the place to be for Hamilton since the 65-year-old is one of the greatest F1 aerodynamicists of all time. However, even if Ferrari fails to sign Newey, they still seem to be in decent shape at the moment.

Since the 2024 grid is so tight, Ferrari could easily bounce back with a few upgrades. McLaren is the perfect example of a team who have changed their fortunes recently by introducing a few upgrades that seemed to have worked wonders on their MCL38.

If Ferrari can replicate the same, there could be four different teams once again that fight for wins. And this would make the 2024 season one of the most interesting campaigns for the fans, who have waited for a while to see such competition.

